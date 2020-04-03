Sanitizing and purifying your home and office: Local business offers free service

It is without a doubt that hand hygiene and overall cleanliness is consuming our thoughts these days. Whether we are spending long hours at home or are required to go to the office, making sure our hands are frequently washed, surfaces are sanitized and the air we breathe is clear of contaminates is a full-time effort.
There are many ways in which we can make sure these efforts are effective. Of course, there is the
ever-important handwashing option. It is at the top of the list of sanitizing methods because it is so effective at washing away viruses and bacteria. Friction from scrubbing with soap and water can help break the protective envelope, states the EPA. Soap and water can clean all surfaces in a home, especially when applying a little extra elbow grease.
Additionally, as people clear isopropyl (rubbing alcohol) off the shelves, do not discount the power of hydrogen peroxide. The CDC says household hydrogen peroxide at 3 percent concentration can deactivate rhinovirus, the virus that causes the common cold, within six to eight minutes of contact.
Although not as effective, natural items can be used for general cleaning. Products such as white vinegar, baking soda pastes and citrus oils and juices could fill the void of chemically based cleansers for other home tasks.
But there are other options to consider that are not a part of everyday discussions. Air purification and sanitization systems are another method to help keep our area surfaces as clean as possible. Chris Tarr, who recently became the owner of the Aerus of Portland in July 2019 has decided to offer a free one-time air purification service to area residents.
“I would like to provide a decontamination service free of charge to any individual in the greater Lakes Region area and beyond, whether it’s in the home or office,” Tarr explained. “In times like these, people should feel safe in the comfort of their homes and offices and the reality is, they are not. There are things we cannot see, touch or even smell that are affecting millions around the globe but what most do not know is that ActivePure can help.”
With this service, Tarr said he hopes to restore some peace of mind to the community by knowing that their home/office spaces are clean of many cold and flu viruses. “We will also be able to provide extended home sanitation options for anyone who’s interested in maintaining a safe, healthy living environment.”
Briefly, using light-induced oxidation, the ActivePure purifying units take the circulated air generated in the space and produce molecules that disseminate into the environment, killing pathogens in the air and on surfaces. This Certified Space Technology, used by NASA, dramatically reduces concentrations of airborne aerosol contaminants and neutralizes up to 90 percent of viruses and bacteria within an hour and wiping out 99.9% of infectious germs and viruses in a matter of hours.
ActivePure is also used by hospitals, schools and sports stadiums to end staph infections and other viruses. The purification system reduces absenteeism and flu-related dismissals at facilities that have installed the technology.
One recent example occurred at a major sports stadium. After four players in the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball organization contracted methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections in one year, the team installed ActivePure air purifiers in its stadium’s locker room and gym. A study at the facilities demonstrated that the purifiers virtually eliminated bacteria and fungus throughout the facility and dramatically reduced air particle counts continuously over the course of a year. Over 30 major league baseball stadiums use the systems at the present time.
Chris Wallace of Windham, tax preparer and Regional Vice President of Primerica recently had an ActivePure system installed in his office. “When Chris [Tarr] realized that 20 to 40 people a day were coming to get their taxes done, he insisted I get the machine,” Wallace explained. “I was trying to exchange air by opening the windows. That was not working. We installed the machine last Friday and within a few hours the air was fresher, and I breathed a sigh of relief. Several clients have asked about the machine and expressed their pleasure with us doing this to keep them safe.”
Local Windham resident, Lorraine Barrett has been using the purification system in her home for over seven years. “I must admit, my husband and I both smoke in the house and the purifier is amazing at keeping our indoor air clean and smelling fresh. When our kids come to visit – they never complain about the smell,” Barrett laughed and then continued. “We also have a home in Florida, and I have an Aerus purifier there too. Although we don’t smoke in that house it does magic on keeping the pollen count down.”
Tarr’s intent is not to sell a product but to provide an option for cleaner surfaces and increase the indoor air quality, maintaining it at a safer level. “I just want to give back to Mainers and try to help restore some peace of mind to the community.”
