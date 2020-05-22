Lakes Region Explorer to resume regular bus service soon

By Ed Pierce
A decision to resume regular service for the
Lakes Region Explorer bus is forthcoming as the state slowly lifts coronavirus travel
restrictions between local communities.
The Lakes Region Explorer offers service along
Route 302 from Bridgton to Portland, with stops along the way in Naples, Casco,
Raymond, Windham, and Westbrook. Operated by the Regional Transportation
Program, bus service in the area has been mostly shut down since March because of travel
restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Safety first will guide
our decision to restart the Lakes Region Explorer and our paratransit
services,” said Jack De Beradinis, the executive director of the Regional Transportation
Program. “We will notify the public shortly, probably within 10 days of so,
regarding the startup of the Lakes Region Explorer.”
Lakes Region Explorer bus service is
expected to resume within 10 days,
but with a scaled-back ridership because
of social distancing restrictions.
De Beradinis said RTP will
probably reduce its daily weekday service to three round trips for the Lakes
Region Explorer.
“Specific information
regarding the Explorer service will follow shortly.”
According to De Beradinis,
prior to the pandemic, the Lakes Region Explorer was providing about 10,500
trips annually.
“The first run leaving
Bridgton at 6 a.m. and the return trip leaving Portland at 5:30 p.m. have been
the runs most used,” he said. “I anticipate that our service will be restored
gradually over the next few months and the agency will prevail through the
challenging times.”
The bus capacity for the
Lakes Region Explorer is 24 ambulatory seats and placements for two
wheelchairs, but because of preventative social distancing as a result of the
pandemic, the number of passengers may be limited once service resumes.
“We will need to restrict
ridership between six to 10 riders at one time in order to maintain the minimum
six-foot distance,” De Beradinis said. “In the summer we usually transport more
than 15 riders at one time on these two runs.”
ADA transportation for
those with disabilities offered by RTP in the Lakes Region has continued since travel
restrictions were imposed by the state in March.
“The demand has been very
limited, and we use taxis to transport these riders unless an RTP van is
required,” De Beradinis said.
RTP has also pledged to
riders and local communities to provide seasonal Saturday service between
Memorial Day and Labor Day, although it will be limited along with other
services because of coronavirus health concerns.
The fare for the Lakes
Region Explorer for a one-way trip is $3 with discounts for monthly passes,
seniors and students. Those who cannot afford the fare can ride free of charge.
Currently RTP has suspended
all rider fares through June 30 and will not bill the towns it serves with the
Lakes Region Explorer for the period of April1 to June 30, De Beradinis said.
Established in 1976, RTP was
formed by combining the transportation services provided by the Portland
Chapter of the American Red Cross, York-Cumberland Senior Services and the
Social Services of the Greater Portland Transit District. It is a United Way
agency providing low-cost transportation to the elderly, social service agency
clients, the economically disadvantaged and persons with disabilities throughout
Cumberland County and serves a total of 27 communities. <
