Windham begins ‘soft opening’ with focus on safety, service to residents

By Lorraine Glowczak
As the COVID-19 state restrictions slowly lift, Windham’s Town Hall has officially taken steps to open its doors to the public as of Monday, May 18 and will continue to do so until further notice.
The
hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and will
include a maximum capacity of 15 customers at one time in the building. Other
measures are in place to protect all involved with this ‘soft opening’ to avoid
exposure.
The
preventative actions include staff not only wearing masks and gloves as well as
providing a greeter at the door to maintain the required social distancing
measures, but wet mats with a chorine solution also will be placed at the
door’s entrance and employees will have their temperatures taken upon arrival
to work. (Police/EMS/Fire employees’ temperatures will be taken twice a day because
of their extent of public exposure).
Private
offices will be closed to the public and all important and necessary meetings
that must take place in person will be held in conference rooms where proper social
distancing can be adhered to. Additionally, all paperwork will be processed
with ultraviolet (UV) wands and set aside for three days.
“We
will process all registrations, paperwork and incoming mail with UV wands which
can kill most of the virus instantaneously,” said Tibbetts. “Once it goes
through that process, everything will be set aside for three days to eliminate
any possibility of spreading COVID-19 onto the employees.”
In
addition to these safety precautions, Tibbetts said that Ion Air Purifiers have
been installed at Town Hall. Windows will be open and fans have been placed
around the hallway areas to create a fresh airflow to prevent any lingering
droplets of coronavirus.
Protective
shields have been installed for both the staff and residents. Tibbetts said
that 6-foot spacing is being used between all visitors.
Should
anyone who experiences any symptoms after visiting the Windham Town Hall,
please notify town management so it can alert town staff. If you forget your
mask, they will have some available for visitors.
“For
those who do not want to wear a mask, we will offer special in person
appointments from 8 to 9 a.m.,” Tibbetts said. “I am certain no one wants to
get sick. We are only as safe as we collectively want to be.”
For
further questions or information, contact the Town Manager’s office at (207)
892-1907 or batibbetts@windhammaine.us.
