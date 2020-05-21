Windham Community Garden prepares for growing season

By Elizabeth Richards
With the weather finally turning warm, the Windham Community Garden is open to gardeners, as long as they follow some specific protocols.
Priscilla Payne,
Secretary of the Windham Community Garden committee, said there are 80 beds
available, and they are going quickly, with just a few left to be rented.
Because of COVID-19,
the committee has developed protocols designed to protect the safety and health
of both the garden community and the community in general. These protocols were
sent in a document to all gardeners and include some standard guidelines as
well as some specific instructions around tool cleaning and usage.
The general protocols
include not coming to the garden while sick or if you think you may have been exposed
to the virus; wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance of at least 6
feet if other gardeners are present; bringing personal gardening tools if
possible; and carrying disposable items in and out, leaving nothing behind in
the garden.
While at the garden,
people are expected to have the following supplies on hand: face mask, hand
sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, gloves, a trash bag, and a spray bottle containing
a bleach and water mixture.
Payne said that the
committee will depend on the honor system for enforcement of protocols at
times.
“Committee members
cannot be at the garden all the time and so we are depending on the gardeners
to police themselves,” she said. “The committee members will model the correct
behavior. For example, yesterday I went to the garden and there was
another gardener there, so I wore my mask and we stayed more than 6 feet away.”
Gardeners
using tools that belong to the Community Garden must wash and sanitize these
tools both before and after use. They
are also asked to use disinfectant wipes or a bleach solution on the
combination locks before and after use, on hose sprayers and faucet handles
before and after use, and on the gate handle before and after entering.
With these
protocols in place, the Community Garden is open and ready for gardeners – and
with most beds already rented, it’s clear that gardeners are ready too. “It looks like it’s going to be a busy year,”
said Payne.
For more
information or to sign up to participate, visit website http://www.windhamcommunitygarden.org/rent-a-bed.html <
