Windham streamlines permit process for restaurants, retail stores

In response to the State’s social distancing regulations proposed for the reopening of restaurants and retail sales during the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Windham Town Council, working with the Planning and Code Enforcement Departments and the Windham Economic Development Corporation have streamlined the permitting process so Windham’s restaurants and retailers can adjust their customer service areas to better meet the new regulations.
On Tuesday, May 26, the Windham Town Council approved the process, as well as waived any fees related to these temporary permits for restaurants and retailers. The approval for these temporary permits will be in force through October 2020.
If there is a need for restaurants to expand their seating footprint outside of the current permitted footprint to meet social distancing requirements, without expanding the current permitted seating capacity, they would only need to apply for a temporary Change of Use permit with the Code Enforcement Office.
The Windham Town Council has waived the $50.00 permit fee for this temporary Change of Use permit. Please note that the restaurant may need to apply for an extension to their current Maine Liquor License to allow for liquor sales in any new seating areas developed. The extension should be applied for through the Windham Town Clerk’s Office.
If there is a need for a retailer to add to their designated retail sales footprint outside of their building, to meet social distancing requirements, they will need to obtain a Retail Sales, Outdoor Temporary permit from the Code Enforcement Office. The Windham Town Council has waived the $100.00 permit fee for this Retail Sales, Outdoor Temporary permit.
The steps for approval for restaurants are:
· * Discuss your plans with the property owner
· * Sketch a dimensional Plot Plan clearly delineated with additional seating footprint area(s)
· * Total number of seats is limited to existing permitted total
· * Submit a temporary Change of Use application to the Windham Code Enforcement Office
· * The Windham Town Council has waived fees for this temporary Change of Use permit
· Code Enforcement Office will review the application and provide approvals as appropriate
· * The permit will be in force through Oct. 31, 2020
The steps for approval for retail stores are:
· * Discuss your plans with the property owner.
· * Sketch a dimensional Plot Plan clearly delineated with additional footprint area(s)
· * Submit a Retail Sales, Outdoor Temporary application to the Windham Code Enforcement Office
· * The Windham Town Council has waived fees for this Retail Sales, Outdoor Temporary permit
· Code Enforcement Office will review the application and provide approvals as appropriate
· * The permit will be in force through Oct. 31, 2020
For more information and Change of Use application, go to windhammaine.us
