'Operation Summer Snacks' establishes new record for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish

"Operation Summer Snacks,” an initiative of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Windham, annually collects food for children in need who receive bags of food from the “Backpackers” program during the school year but, in many cases, do not have the snacks during the summer.
After collecting more than 2,500 snack items last year,
organizers of “Operation Summer Snacks” didn’t know what to expect this year
with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting communities across the state and country.
Jill Russell-Morey, a parish catechetical leader who helped
create the initiative in 2016.
Gratefully, it has.
“We have collected and donated 3,853 snack items which
surpassed our donation number last year by over 1,000. This is incredible,”
Russell-Morey said. “All of those tiny bags of
pretzels, crackers, fruit snacks, juice pouches, granola bars, and fruit cups
turned into an amazing offering to the food pantry.”
“Operation Summer Snacks” works with Windham Food
Pantry to deliver the donations to those in need. Through
the program, each child receives various individual-sized snacks like raisins,
crackers, fruit cups, granola bars, and other items.
One big change this year is that the
food pantry requested that the donations not be bagged by the volunteers, which
enabled the operation to be conducted by Russell-Morey, her family, and friends
out of her house.
“They want all original packages which allows for less handling of the packages and easier storage,” she said.
In addition, the generosity of the community shone through with
checks, cash, and Venmo donations. One parishioner even had a large box of
snacks sent directly to Jill’s house from Sam’s Club.
“Our young friends in this community have reaped
the benefits of this generosity and we are so thankful for the people who responded
to this call for what they have to provide people with what they need,” Russell-Morey
said.
“Operation Summer Snacks” has entered its final
week for 2020 and anyone wishing to still contribute money or snacks toward
this initiative should email Russell-Morey directly at jill.russell-morey@portlanddiocese.org.
The last day for the initiative will be Monday,
Aug. 10. <
