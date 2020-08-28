Options for voting available for 2020 election

COVID-19 has complicated a lot in 2020. The presidential election is right around the corner and may have some asking “how can I vote in a safe manner, both for myself and so that my vote gets counted?”
There will be no online voting in Windham or Raymond, but there will be in-person voting for Windham and Raymond residents. If you would rather not vote in-person, you can vote absentee in both towns. Windham absentee ballots will be available late September/early October. Raymond absentee ballots will be available the first week of October.
In Windham, if you are not registered to vote you can stop by Windham Town Hall anytime between now and Election Day, Nov. 3.
If you’d like to vote absentee, registered voters can call 892-1900 and their ballots will be mailed to them. Voters can also stop by the Windham Town Hall and fill out an application and take your ballot home or vote in Town Hall once ballots become available.
You can also fill out an online request at www.windhammaine.us. There is a ballot drop box outside of Town Hall.
If you like to go to the polls on Election Day, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Windham High School.
Voters need to be aware of limitations because of COVID-19. Social distance markers will be in place. They are only allowed to have 50 people in the gym at one time and that includes election workers.
“If we have a lot of voters go to the polls, they will have quite a wait,” said Windham Town Clerk Linda Morrell.
In Raymond, if you haven’t registered to vote, you may do so by mail by Oct. 13. You may also register in person anytime right up until Election Day at Raymond Town Hall.
In person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jordan Small Middle School gym. It is requested that masks be worn and there will be signage to maintain social distancing. Raymond will also be following safety guidelines, so if you plan to vote in person, you should also be prepared to wait.
If you would like to vote absentee, you may request a ballot online at www.raymondmaine.org, by mail, by phone (655-4742 ext. 124) or in person, at Raymond Town Hall, once ballots become available.
If you have concerns about your ballot not being counted in time, Raymond Town Clerk, Sue Look, said absentee voters should request their ballots early enough for them to be returned on time.
To eliminate time for delivery, Look said voters can bring their ballots to the town office or drop them in the drop box outside Raymond Town Hall.
In both Windham and Raymond, ballost will be processed through a voting machine as long as it is received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. All ballots are counted by ballot machines. The only ballots that are hand counted are the ones the machine could not read for some reason.
As long as your ballot makes it in by the 8 p.m. deadline, every effort is made to make sure your vote is counted. In both Windham and Raymond, these processes are done by election clerks from both the Republican and Democratic parties.
If you’re interested in volunteering to help during the 2020 Election, in Windham contact Town Clerk Linda Morrell at 892-1900. In Raymond, contact Town Clerk Sue Look at 655-4742 ext. 124. <
