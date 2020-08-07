Windham student receives UCU scholarship

Each year, University Credit Union (UCU) awards
scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and
Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of their higher education
goals.
"We continue to be inspired by students as they pursue their education,
especially overcoming the challenges of 2020,” said Renee Ouellette, president
and CEO of UCU. “Congratulations and good luck to the recipients.”
Samuel Medina
For 2020, the following students received a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union:
- Samuel
Medina, of Windham, will attend the
University of Maine at Machias to study Secondary Education.
- Christopher
Ireland, of Lincoln, will attend Maine
Maritime Academy to study Marine Engineering Operations.
- Sergei
Bing, of Hinckley, will attend the
University of Southern Maine to study Cybersecurity.
- Samantha
Seder, of Houlton, will attend the
University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Exercise Science.
- Loren
Plourde, of Madawaska, will attend the
University of Maine at Fort Kent to study Nursing.
- Portia
Hardy, of Winthrop, will attend the
University of Maine at Farmington to study Earth and Environmental
Science.
- Adriana
Richard, of Franklin, will attend the
University of Maine at Augusta to study Public Administration.
- Maija
Overturf, of Corinth, will attend the
University of Maine to study Elementary Education.
For
more information about the UCU Scholarship, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.
Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the sixth largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and total members. UCU has eight retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucu.maine.edu. <
