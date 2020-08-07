Friday, August 7, 2020

Windham student receives UCU scholarship

Each year, University Credit Union (UCU) awards scholarships to students from each University of Maine System institution and Maine Maritime Academy to support students’ pursuit of their higher education goals.

Samuel Medina
"We continue to be inspired by students as they pursue their education, especially overcoming the challenges of 2020,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of UCU. “Congratulations and good luck to the recipients.”

For 2020, the following students received a $1,000 scholarship from University Credit Union:

  • Samuel Medina, of Windham, will attend the University of Maine at Machias to study Secondary Education.
  • Christopher Ireland, of Lincoln, will attend Maine Maritime Academy to study Marine Engineering Operations.
  • Sergei Bing, of Hinckley, will attend the University of Southern Maine to study Cybersecurity.
  • Samantha Seder, of Houlton, will attend the University of Maine at Presque Isle to study Exercise Science.
  • Loren Plourde, of Madawaska, will attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent to study Nursing.
  • Portia Hardy, of Winthrop, will attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study Earth and Environmental Science.
  • Adriana Richard, of Franklin, will attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study Public Administration.
  • Maija Overturf, of Corinth, will attend the University of Maine to study Elementary Education.

For more information about the UCU Scholarship, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.

Established on the University of Maine campus in 1967, University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service financial institution with a mission to actively advance the financial well-being of our members in every stage of their lives. UCU is the sixth largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and total members. UCU has eight retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit ucu.maine.edu. <

 


Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)