Sticky Bud Farms makes generous donation to Windham Food Pantry

By Ed Pierce
There was a time when David Whitten, the owner of Windham’s
Sticky Bud Farms, needed to rely on a food pantry to survive and years later
he’s shown his gratitude and generosity with a large donation to the Windham
Food Pantry.
On Sept. 14, Whitten and three Sticky Bud employees dropped
off more than $2,000 worth of food and non-perishables in dozens of boxes for
the food pantry. The money to purchase the food came from a donation jar set up
near the Sticky Bud cash register which was then doubled when matched by
Whitten.
“At one time in my life when I broke my neck, I had to rely on
the food pantry,” Whitten said. “I’ve been there, and I know how hard it can be
sometimes.”
Sticky Bud Farms employees and owner David
Whitten dropped off more than $2,000 worth
of food and non-perishables in a generous
donation for the Windham Food Pantry on
Sept. 14. COURTESY PHOTO
Operating a successful business in Windham, Whitten said he
wanted to repay the kindness that residents of the town have shown to him.
“Personally, I feel that giving back to the community is
important,” he said. “And right now, more than ever because of the pandemic,
there is certainly a growing need for the food pantry and an increasing number
of our friends and neighbors in need of help.”
Rather than use the cash register jar for tips, the six
employees of Sticky Bud Farms chose to use what they collected to purchase food
items that the Windham Food Pantry was sorely in need of.
“The staff gave up their tips because they felt it was
important and we wanted to include them in our spirit of giving,” Whitten said.
“We feel that we’re an integral part of this community working with as many
cancer patients as we do and this donation shows that our staff is committed to
the health and well-bring of everyone in Windham.”
The Windham Food Pantry is
open to any Windham resident with proof of residency and residents are provided
with food on an every month basis.
Food
and non-food donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through
Thursdays. Monetary donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays
through Thursdays at the Windham Town Manager’s Office at the Windham Town Hall.
The donation from Sticky Bud Farms followed the official wish list of the Windham Food Pantry but went above and beyond, Whitten said.
“There were so many boxes, it was just amazing to see it all,” he said. “There were soups, beans, cookies, crackers, chili and much, much more and the four of us that went over before work to drop it off came away impressed with how organized they are at the food pantry. We were all so humbled by that experience that we’re going to do it again soon.”
“And we’re going to be collecting toys at Christmastime again this year for Toys for Tots,” he said. <
