League of Women Voters of Maine distributing election voter guide

By Ed Pierce
Before heading to cast a ballot on Election Day or completing an Absentee Ballot, voters may want to review a handy new publication issued by the League of Women Voters.
Last week, the League of Women Voters announced they have
printed and are distributing more than 120,000 copies of a new informative and
nonpartisan publication to voters. About 90,000 copies of the publication will
be direct mailed to state residents, with the remainder to be distributed
statewide by volunteers and partners of the organization.
“There isn’t a better nonpartisan resource out there for
voters to learn what they’ll see on their Nov. 3 ballot,” said Anna Kellar,
Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Maine. “I hope every voter
will arm themselves with this information as they head to the polls between now
and Nov. 3.”
A comprehensive voter guide
publication compiled by the League
of Women Voters of Maine is now
available and contains helpful
nonpartisan information about
candidates and election details.
COURTESY PHOTO
Kellar said this will be the widest distribution of an
election publication that the League of Women Voters of Maine has ever
attempted.
Paper copies of the voter guide are also now available at the
Raymond Village Library and the Windham Public Library.
For years, the Maine League of Women Voters has created and
made available to the public its popular guide to voting and this year is
certainly no exception, said Ann Luther, Treasurer of the League of Women
Voters of Maine.
“The League's Easy-to-Read Voter Guide is an election-year
tradition,” Luther said. “People love its large-print format and its
plain-English explanations.”
According to Luther, the new voter publication is filled with
information about the U.S. Presidential election, Maine U.S. Senate and Maine U.S.
House candidates. It also contains general information about how to vote in
person or via absentee ballot, various election processes, a review about how
Ranked Choice Voting works in Maine, and a sample ballot.
The League has also launched a digital version to share on its
website, www.lwvme.org/guide, Luther
said.
In addition to the new election guide, voters in Windham and
Raymond may consider visiting vote411.org/ballot online to learn more about all
of the state legislative races, along with Cumberland County candidates, the Windham
Town Council candidates, RSU 14 school board candidates, and a number of referendums,
including the RSU 14 withdrawal referendum in Raymond.
“Good democracy requires good information, and voters deserve
a nonpartisan guide to help them make informed choices this election,” said
Evan Tess Murray, the Education and Engagement Projects Manager for the League
of Women Voters of Maine and lead author who helped create the voter
guide.
Residents of Maine and individuals can request a bundle of
voter guides for their school, business, faith community, nonprofit
organizations and more and they are also available in bundles of 50 upon
request.
Besides the voter guide, the League of Women Voters of Maine
has launched a new hotline this fall to help voters find answers to their
questions about voter registration, absentee ballots, and understanding Ranked
Choice Voting.
“Voters have a lot of questions and uncertainty about voting
this year, and we have trained volunteers, who are standing by, to ensure
everyone can quickly get answers they can trust,” Kellar said.
Call or text the hotline at 207-558-3333 or send an email to vote@lwvme.org for more information
about the hotline. The League of Women Voters of Maine is partnering with other
non-partisan Maine organizations to answer questions on Facebook at the “Help
ME Vote” page.
The League of Women Voters of Maine is a public policy
organization. As a nonprofit, nonpartisan group, the League does not support or
oppose candidates or political parties. Membership in the League of Women
Voters of Maine is open to anyone age 16 or older.
For more information, go to https://www.lwvme.org/
