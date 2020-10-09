Parks and Recreation Departments encourage families to explore local trails in statewide ‘Take A Hike’ weekend

|"Take A Hike' this next weekend and experience
this view of the fall foliage from the Mountain
Division Trail in Windham.
PHOTO BY RICHARD BICKNELL
According to the State of Maine’s website, the best time to enjoy the autumn foliage and experience a leaf peeping adventure in the Sebago Lakes Region is slated for next weekend. This particular weekend, from Friday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 17 also happens to be the Maine Recreation and Parks Association’s (MRPA) ‘Take A Hike’ weekend, urging Mainers to enjoy the outdoors and experience the beauty of nature in their hometowns.
To encourage area families to take advantage of the local trails and preserves, Parks and Recreation Departments of both Raymond and Windham will be participating in the statewide initiative.
“The
purpose of the ‘Take a Hike’ weekend is to promote healthy activities, explore
nature and create awareness of the towns’ open spaces and hiking trails,” said
Raymond Parks and Recreation Director, Joseph Crocker who is also a MRPA board
member. “We want people to discover and enjoy the trails in their own backyard.”
One
does not have to go far or be an avid hiker to enjoy all the parks, preserves
and hiking paths available in both Raymond and Windham. Whether easy or
challenging, short or long, there is a trail for everyone to appreciate nature
and spend time with family while keeping in mind the socially distancing Maine
CDC requirements.
Davenport
also encouraged anyone to try Windham’s Geocache Adventure during the ‘Take a
Hike’
weekend.
“Geocaching
is basically a treasure hunt that requires a GPS-enabled device (such as your
smart phone), where you use GPS coordinates to find hidden caches during your
hike,” Davenport said. “We maintain four of these caches here in Windham, and
this fall we are challenging folks to find all four before the end of November.
Each cache has a unique wooden nickel, and anyone who brings all four nickels
into our office can earn a prize.”
For
those who might feel overwhelmed by the variety of trails available, Crocker
will soon be organizing Raymond hikes in terms of age-appropriateness and level
of ease, posting the list on the Raymond Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
“Pismire
Mountain, which is a part of the Raymond Community Forest, will definitely be
considered the most challenging hike on our list,” Crocker said. “On the other
hand, the flat terrain and small one-mile loop trail at Tassel Top is quite
easy and perfect for the youngest hiker in the family.”
Since
some hiking locations in the area allow hunting, Davenport and Crocker both
suggest wearing hunter orange vests and/or hats while hiking trails during
hunting season.
Raymond
Raymond
Community Forest, 47-309 Conesca Road
Morgan Meadows Preserve, 224 Egypt Road
Tassel
Top Park, off Route 302, across from the Raymond Shopping Center (look wooden
Tassel Top
Sign)
Windham
Donnabeth
Lippman Park, 18 Chaffin Pond Road
Lowell Nature Preserve, 45 Falmouth Road
Mountain Division Trail, off Gambo Road on
Soccer Drive
Black Brook Preserve, 274-279 Windham
Center Road
For
a full list of trails in Raymond and Windham, check out their Facebook pages
and websites at www.raymondmaine.org/community-resources and www.windhamrecreation.com.
Whether
you choose to hike, bike or run, everyone is also invited to participate in a
statewide photo contest with the MRPA. All that is required is to post
your family’s photo to Facebook or Instagram with the tag #takeahikewithMRPA to
enter.
With
the fall foliage peak season expected for the weekend of October 16, the trails
will most likely be busy, so it is requested to maintain social distancing.
However, Davenport highlights the best part of “Take a Hike” weekend,
“How fun will it be to join families all across the state of Maine in exploring a new trail or trying a new outdoor activity?” <
