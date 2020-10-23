Windham family aims to preserve Halloween tradition for area children

Volunteers and donations being accepted
By Lorraine Glowczak
Many lessons can be learned through times of challenge and the pandemic is no exception. Today, individuals are confronted with unusual circumstances and make every effort to adjust. Some adjustments require new and expanded points of view as well as increased adaptability and innovative approaches to the way life has become.
The
world has made many modifications in the past seven months and now with the
holidays approaching, another set of adjustments may be required.
Nikki Taiani of Windham and her family have decided not to be beaten by the present circumstances. They are determined to rise up against the challenge, taking the initiative to keep the Halloween tradition of handing out candy to children on Halloween night, but with a safe and unusual twist.
“We
will be delivering candy and toys to the mailboxes and doorsteps of area
children on the evening of Oct. 31,” Taiani said. “We delivered Easter Baskets
in the same way back in April and have decided to do the same for Halloween.”
Taiani
recognized how COVID was taking a toll on families in the early months of the
pandemic and decided to help relieve some of that stress on Easter Sunday.
“COVID
hit everyone hard and we were still in the early stages of it, not having
answers or a direction,” Taiani said. “I saw a lot of families struggling with
the isolation, the quarantine (the lack of toilet paper) and figured this would
be a nice way to bring some smiles to those families.”
Easter
was six months ago. The virus has not stepped back and neither has the pressure
faced by many. As a result, Taiani and her family have decided to act once
again.
“COVID
is still here, it’s still causing a lot of stress and fear,” she said. “Halloween
is a big tradition for a lot of families, and some aren't ready to go out, door
to door, so I want to bring a little something to them.”
This
time around, however, she wants to expand her deliveries to bring happiness to
more people. As a result, she shared a Facebook post on Oct. 4 on the Windham
Maine Community Board, letting others know she was in the process of making “boo-bags”
that will include candy and toys which would be delivered to area children and
inquired to see if others wanted to help.
“We
have received a lot of support from that one post,” Taiani said. “We have
enough to make 150 ‘boo-bags’ – but there is always room for more.”
As
of this printing, the Taiani family and volunteers will be delivering to
children in Windham, Hollis and Gray but want to deliver the boo-bags to as
many children as possible.
“I
would love to reach other communities,” Taiani said. “Although we have
volunteers to deliver to the Hollis and Gray areas, we would love to be able to
deliver to Raymond too.”
If
your family wishes to receive “boo-bags” from the Taiani family or would love
to donate time, candy or toys, please contact Nikki Taiani via social media
such as Facebook or email her at nicoletaiani@gmail.com.
Even on a dark, cold and scary night, the Taiani family and volunteers will shine some light, warmth and reassurance to many this Halloween.<
