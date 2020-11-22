Dazzling displays: Holiday Decorating Contest shows Windham’s holiday spirit

It’s that magical time of the year when wishes do come true for children of all ages and a season of good cheer and wanting to express gratitude for family, friends and neighbors is upon us.
And this year in Windham, a new contest is expected to become a beloved tradition in celebrating the spirit of the community.
Decorate your home or business for a chance to win the First Annual Holiday Decorating Contest and be included on a 2020 Holiday Lights Map of Windham.
How do we enter?
In order to enter your home or business, you must register online at www.windhamrecreation.com and submit a photo.
How will winners be chosen?
Winning homes and businesses will be chosen by a “People’s Vote” on Facebook and at the Parks & Recreation office during the week of Dec. 14.
Will there be any recognition for entrants
who do not win the “People’s Vote”?
We will also hold a prize drawing for any home who enters the contest and is not a “People’s Vote” winner.
What is the Holiday Lights Map?
Windham Parks & Recreation will publish a map that lists all of the homes and businesses in the decorating contest, so that local families may drive by and enjoy your decorations in person.
Help spread holiday cheer throughout Windham.
Entry Guidelines
1) Please submit a single still image that may be uploaded
to social media for voting purposes. This
photo should be uploaded when prompted to submit "Required Documents."
2) If you wish
to submit additional photos and/or video, these may be emailed to Parks&Recreation@windhammaine.us.
3) All photos
and videos that have been submitted may be posted by Windham Parks &
Recreation on our Facebook page or other social media.
4) By
participating in this contest, you agree that your home or business location
will be recognized on the 2020 Holiday Lights Map.
5) As part of
the entry process, you will be asked to provide a public name for your location
to be identified on the map. Suggestions include using your family name as in
"The Smith Home," or designating a theme such as "Winter
Wonderland."
6) During the
registration process, please
choose to "Check Out Online" and no fee will be charged. This is required in order
to complete your registration.
The Holiday Decorating Contest is co-sponsored by the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, Windham Parks & Recreation, and the Windham Economic Development Corporation. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.