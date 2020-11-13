Service Dog Strong an admirable force for those experiencing RR-PTSD

By Lorraine Glowczak
Service Dog Strong’s mission is to provide trained service dogs free of charge to individuals who experience PTSD related anxiety due to sexual trauma, otherwise known as Rape Related Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (RR-PTSD). This includes military veterans who experience MST (military sexual trauma).
Service
Dog Strong (SDS) officially became a non-profit in June 2019. Simone Emmons,
along with co-founder Kristen Stacy, have been working for over a year on a
volunteer basis to provide support to others who have experienced pain and
suffering due to sexual assault. The Windham Eagle newspaper spoke with them in
August 2019 and shared their story. (http://frontpage.thewindhameagle.com/2019/08/service-dog-strong-organization-to.html)
“I started this organization because I simply wanted to help other people who have been through what I have,” Emmons said during that August 2019 interview.
The
Windham Eagle reached out recently to see how the non-profit has progressed.
“Since
we spoke last, SDS celebrated our one-year anniversary, launched our website,
gained many new followers and supporters and we were finally able to
financially support our mission,” Emmons said, whose service dog Gunner has
eased the angst of anxiety attacks she experiences as a result of personal MST.
“SDS
was awarded a generous local Maine grant as well as donations from loving
individuals to fulfill our mission,” Emmons said. “We are able to take our
survivors who had been on our wait list for almost a year and start our first
ever Service Dog training class.”
SDS
adopts dogs from kill shelters with the right temperament and places them in a
training class where the RR-PTSD survivor is taught to train the dog themselves.
They work under the instruction of an expert Windham trainer and veteran police
officer, Dominic Rizzo, known as “Detector Dog Northeast.”
“I
had heard about the benefits of having a service animal [with those
experiencing RR-PTSD] so I set
out to find an organization that would help me,” Danforth said. “I searched many hours on the internet and all I found were very expensive programs or programs solely dedicated to veterans. Eventually, I came across SDS and there was finally hope for the future. Not only do they help veterans, but they also help survivors like me.”
Danforth
and her new service dog, Doug, have been in training together since mid-August.
Doug will officially be hers at the end of the 20-week course that ends in January
2021.
In
this short timeframe with SDS and Doug, Danforth has experienced a positive and
healthy approach to life.
“Before
SDS and Doug, I found it very difficult to be around crowds,” Danforth said.
“My PTSD was heightened in the dark and I would spend nearly every night
suffering from nightmares or sleeping hardly at all. I was on a few medications
that my doctors felt would help keep my panic and other symptoms more under
control. Unfortunately, they offered little relief. Now, having Doug in my life
he helps me in a number of ways- not only to feel more secure when I am alone
or in a crowd but he helps me by doing pressure therapy when I am sleeping so
that I don’t have as many nightmares. He also turns on the lights when I need
him to, alerts me to the changes in my anxiety even before I notice so I can
use alternative methods to calm down. I have been able to get off almost all
medications. Doug has given me the confidence to get out and start to live
again. It's like a world that I thought was gone forever has started to emerge
again.”
SDS, a 100 percent volunteer run organization, works with a local shelter, The Green Ark. They hand
pick dogs to fulfil the mission of SDS, and at the same time giving the rescue dog - who would have been euthanized, not only life but a sense of purpose and calling.
“If
readers would like to participate in our journey and support the SDS mission,
we have two ways currently they can show their support and be strong with us,”
Emmons said. “We encourage them to go to our website at www.sdsmaine.org and
donate via PayPal or they are free to visit us on Facebook and donate from our
page. The cost to put one survivor through our class is roughly $3500.”
Emmons
would like to thank the local community and The Windham Eagle newspaper for
their continued support and looks forward to more possible assistance.
“We
hope our format catches on nationwide and we see changes in options in treating
PTSD; having service dogs become a viable option for people looking for a
sustainable, non-pharmaceutical tool to lessen the effects of PTSD,” Emmons
said.
As
for those who may be suffering from RR-PTSD but are hesitant about coming
forward for help, Danforth offers this advice:
“You
are not what happened to you,” she said. “There wasn’t anything you did to
encourage it and I promise that it was not your fault. As scary as it might be
to get help, living in fear or in shame is so much worse. Once you take
that first step toward healing, you render your attacker powerless and life can
begin again.”<
