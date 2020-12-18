Help available as need for local heating assistance increases

By Lorraine Glowczak
At a recent Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors board meeting, it came to the members’ attention that they have had several new requests this year for heating assistance. Their concern for and offer to those individuals, and others who are facing financial challenges, is to provide more information to the community that help is available in various ways.
“Several
new people who made request from us had no idea about applying for LIHEAP (Low
Income Home Energy Assistance Program),” said Deb McAfee, WNHN Board and Community
Service Committee member. “Some people who had reached out to never had to
pay the bills before and were unaware where and how to begin.”
Briefly,
Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors,
a 501c3 nonprofit, provides one-time emergency heating fuel assistance to
Windham and Raymond residents, and help direct individuals to appropriate
long-term resources and promote a culture of neighbors helping neighbors.
LIHEAP
is a federally funded program through the Department of Health and Human
Services. The program provides money to help low-income homeowners and renters
pay for heating costs and they assist in paying the heating bills. There are
income guidelines for eligibility, and applications are accepted from Aug. 1
through April 30 each year. Contact information for LIHEAP is 1-800-452-4668.
Residents in need can also contact local Windham officials for a LIHEAP application including Rene Daniel, Windham’s General Assistance Administrator. He is available to help with the application process and to answer any questions one may have. He can be reached at 207-892-1906.
Daniel,
who also oversees the Windham Food and Clothes Pantries located at 377 Gray
Road in Windham, said they have seen a minor spike with the need for services
since the pandemic began, including the need for LIHEAP applications
“We’ve
seen a small uptick in recent months,” Daniel said. “And we are there to
provide the gaps and carryovers from local, state and federal aid. All people
need to do is to make an appointment with me and I will help walk them through
the LIHEAP application process and we will support everyone who walks through
the door. Even if they are not eligible for receiving LIHEAP funding, we will
find a way to help in some form.”
Daniel
said he is very grateful for local organizations and individuals who give so
that others may live in a healthy way and keep warm for the winter.
“I
am so lucky to be a part of Windham,” Daniel said. “People in this community
are just so giving. I am especially thankful for Windham Neighbors Helping
Neighbors. Once a person applies for federal heating assistance, there is a
waiting period, and it is possible their heat may be turned off until they get
approved. To prevent this from happening, all I have to do is call Neighbors
Helping Neighbors, and they are there to help us fill in the gaps between
services.”
The
services provided by the Windham General Assistance Program also include food
and clothes. Currently, because of the pandemic, the food and clothes pantries
are open by appointment only.
“We
ask that people call in and we will prepare the bags of groceries they need,”
Daniel said. “Once they arrive, we require people to remain in their vehicles with
masks on and we bring out the bags of food and place them in the trunk of their
cars. We are getting pretty fast at this drive-up service. In fact, I think we
can do it in less than a minute or two – all the while adhering to CDC
guidelines for social distancing.”
The
eligibility requirements at the Windham Food and Clothes pantries are quite
simple.
“We
are only one of two food pantries in Maine whose only requirement is proof of
Windham residency,” Daniel said. “That is all we ask. We do not ask for
anything else.”
The
Windham Food Pantry also offers a once-a-month drive through program for older
citizens in the area. The next drive thru program for those 60 and older is from
10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The
following is list of resources available for those who are facing financial
challenges in the Raymond and Windham communities (heating assistance or
otherwise).
Town
of Windham:
·
Rene
Daniel/Windham Food and Clothes Pantries and heating assistance: 207-892-1906
·
Windham
Town Clerk, Linda Morrell: 207-892-3507
·
Judy
Vance of Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 207-892-1900. windhamneighbors.com
·
St.
Ann’s Essentials Pantry, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church located at 40 Windham
Center Road in Windham: Serves families by providing personal and household
items that cannot be purchased by an EBT debit card. For more information, call
Deacon Wendy Rozene at 207-232-0841.
Town
of Raymond:
·
General
Assistance Administrator Jennie Silverblade: (207) 655-4742 x
124
·
Raymond
Food Pantry: Lake Region Baptist Church, 1273
Roosevelt Trail in Raymond, call 207-428-3637.
·
Town
Manager’s Office: Don Willard at (207) 655-4742 x131
·
Raymond
Village Community Church at 207-655-7749.
Towns
of Raymond, Windham and Standish;
· Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing: Although unable to assist directly with heating needs, they collaborate with Window Dressers – an organization that improves the warmth and comfort of homes, lowering heating costs that reduces CO2 emissions by producing low-cost insulating window inserts that function as interior-mounted storm windows. The local Fuller Center’s mission is to serve older adults who wish to remain in their home by providing home repairs or renovations and yard work with a “pay it forward” mindset. For more information, call 207-838-8378 or send an email to sebagofullerhousinginfo@gmail.com. <
