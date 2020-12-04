Year-round charitable giving more important than ever during holidays

By Lorraine Glowczak
Whether it is toys, turkeys or time - there is something about the holidays that motivates us to give of ourselves and be there for those who face many struggles. It matters not if it is karma or being of service that innately motivates humans, the fact is – the holiday ignites the need to serve.
For
some organizations, the inspiration to offer necessary life sustaining gifts 365
days a year is a part of their everyday mission and purpose.
However,
other organizations rely on community support to provide the much-needed
services they provide to families and individuals all year long.
These
groups that work quietly behind the scenes include St. Ann’s Essential Pantry,
Lakes Region Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Windham and Raymond Food
Pantries.
St.
Ann’s Essential Pantry
For
approximately five years, St. Ann’s Episcopal Church at 40 Windham Center Road
in Windham, has been serving families by providing personal and household items
that cannot be purchased by an EBT debit card. The pantry also provides commodities
that are not available at local food pantries.
“We
provide personal hygiene and cleaning
products that are acceptable to donate and are not provided by local food
pantries, like liquid laundry detergents and liquid deodorants,” Deacon Wendy
Rozene, of St. Ann’s said. “Toilet paper is essential, especially now during
the pandemic when it is cleared off the shelves. Hand lotion is another needed
item now that people are washing their hands and using hand sanitizer more
frequently.”
Other much needed items include: Shampoos,
conditioners, bars of soap, stick deodorant, paper towels and hand lotion to
name just a few important everyday items. Toothpaste and toothbrushes, although
an abundant item at the moment are still being accepted and will be put to use.
The
pantry, which serves over 100 families, with about 25 to 30 being served at a
given time, is open the last Saturday of every month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. During non-pandemic times, families and individuals were
able to select the items they needed in the lower level of the church; however,
the pantry has made special accommodations to adhere to Maine CDC guidelines.
“We now bag items separately and
have them prepared as people drive up to the door, remain in their car with masks
on and we put the bags in the trunk of the vehicle,” Rozene said.
The pantry is open to all people from Windham, Raymond,
Casco, Standish and the lakes region. The first time they come they need
proof of residency such as a CMP bill with their name and address on it. That
is all that is required.
Rozene said that the Essentials Pantry collaborates with both
the Windham Food Pantry and Faith Lutheran Church, also of Windham which helps
keep the pantry stocked and running.
“There are times we have a lot of food donated to us which we
can’t easily store,” Rozene said. “So, we give some of that to the Windham Food
Pantry and the toiletry items they can’t give out, they give to us. It is a
win-win situation.”
Rozene also said that Faith Lutheran Church, at 988 Roosevelt
Trail, has been contributing monthly stipends and volunteers for the past
couple of years.
“It is important to mention that we’ve have received generous
financial donations as well as workers from Faith Lutheran Church to help us
distribute the much-needed items each month. We do appreciate their
contributions,” Rozene said.
Food, essential items and monetary donations can be made in
person or sent via snail mail to: St. Ann’s Essential Pantry, 40 Windham Center
Road in Windham. If delivered in person, the office is open Monday through
Thursday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Lakes
Region Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) #4352
Located
at 456 Roosevelt Trail location, FOE #4252 is
a part of an international, non-profit organization that was established in
Seattle, WA in 1898 to “unite in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and
equality. To make human life more desirable by lessening its ills and promoting
peace, prosperity, gladness and hope.” The mission is to serve others, as often
as possible, all year long.
FOE
#4352 is exceptionally motivated to do
what they can to provide help for those in need throughout the Lakes Region.
Although they provide help in many ways to individuals and organizations all
year round, the holiday season is a perfect time to introduce the community to FOE
#4352 as well as promoting the importance of giving year-round.
The organization gives a monthly
financial donation to local food pantries and they made their Thanksgiving
donation of $885 to the Windham Food Pantry on Monday, Nov. 23. Even though it
is a season of giving, the trip to the food pantry is a way to ceremonially show
their appreciation by presenting their check in person.
But their deeds for the holiday
season are not quite complete.
“Although The Eagles will continue
their monthly donation to the pantry in December, we will also be sponsoring
all the students at the Katahdin program for Christmas,” FOE #4352 President
Frank Farinelli said. “Each student will be given presents off their request
list totaling $50. We are also collecting food and winter clothing for programs
at the high school.”
Although
FOE #4352 is a membership-based
organization that raises funds and distributes their gifts privately, they
welcome financial donations from the public, of which 100% is distributed toward
their gift giving efforts.
To assist FOE #4352 in their efforts
or to learn more about the organization, contact Frank Farinelli by email
at francescojfarinella@gmail.com or by phone at 207-310-4197.
To
learn more about the Katahdin Program, an alternative educational curriculum
located at 406 Gray Road in Windham, contact Program Director, Craig Haims at (207)
893-7377.
The Windham and Raymond Food
Pantries
The Raymond Food Pantry, 1273
Roosevelt Trail in Raymond, is located in the building of the Lake Region
Baptist Church. They
are open the second and fourth Thursday of every month from 4 to 6 p.m. The
return of banana boxes, used to carry food with, will help to keep costs down. For
more information, contact the pantry at 207-310-1419.
The
Windham Food Pantry, located at 377 Gray Road in Windham, is open to Windham
residents with proof of residency. Residents are provided with food on a
monthly basis and are asked to call and schedule an appointment. Food and
non-food donations are accepted Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monetary
donations are accepted 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the
Town Manager's Office or by mail at 8 School Road, Windham. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.