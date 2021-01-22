Late-evening runs of Lakes Region Explorer temporarily halted

By Ed Pierce
The Regional Transportation Program has announced a temporary
suspension of late evening runs of the Lakes Region Explorer bus service because
of low ridership.
The Lakes Region Explorer bus that typically leaves Bridgton
at 7:10 p.m. and the bus that leaves Portland at 8:40 p.m. were temporarily
halted in December. The Lakes
Region Explorer provides service along Route 302 from Bridgton to Portland,
with stops along the way in Naples, Casco, Raymond, Windham, and Westbrook and
is operated by the Regional Transportation Program
According to Jack De Beradinis, the
executive director of the Regional Transportation Program, prior to the
pandemic, the Lakes Region Explorer was providing about 10,500 trips annually.
“The first run leaving Bridgton at 6 a.m. and the return trip leaving Portland at 5:30 p.m. have been the runs most used,” he said.
The overall bus capacity for the Lakes
Region Explorer is 24 ambulatory seats and placements for two wheelchairs, but
because of preventative social distancing as a result of the pandemic, the
number of passengers has been limited.
“We are restricting ridership between six to 10 riders at one time in order to maintain the minimum 6-foot distance,” De Beradinis said. “In the summer we usually transport more than 15 riders at one time on these two runs.”
A posting on the RTP website indicated that the late evening suspension of Lakes Region Explorer runs will be resumed once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and ridership returns to its usual demand levels.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the posting reads. “As always, we wish you all to stay safe and healthy!”
ADA transportation for those with disabilities offered by RTP in the Lakes Region has continued since travel restrictions were imposed by the state in March.
“The demand has been very limited, and we use taxis to transport these riders unless an RTP van is required,” De Beradinis said.
The fare for the Lakes Region Explorer for a one-way trip is $3 with discounts for monthly passes, seniors and students. Those who cannot afford the fare can ride free of charge.
Established in 1976, RTP was formed by combining the transportation services provided by the Portland Chapter of the American Red Cross, York-Cumberland Senior Services and the Social Services of the Greater Portland Transit District.
RTP is a United Way agency providing low-cost transportation to the elderly, social service agency clients, economically disadvantaged individuals and persons with disabilities throughout Cumberland County and serves a total of 27 communities. <
