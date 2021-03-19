Windham student racks up thousands of hours of reading time

The intention of the reading
incentive program at Windham Primary School is to motivate children to want to
read so they will practice reading independently and become fluent readers
while launching a lifetime of reading enjoyment.
Currently about 700 WPS students are participating in the
school’s “Rocking in our Read
Shoes – Pete the Cat’s 2020-2021 WPS Reading Incentive Program.”
“This year we are presenting an
overall theme of Pete the Cat. There are many books and series of books that
the students may choose to read. Anything from Clifford to Harry Potter that
our learners can read at home independently or in a 1:1 situation counts toward
the program,” said Elizabeth Smith, a second-grade WPS teacher who runs the
program.
Smith said one of the program’s goals is to have student participants reach 5,000 minutes of reading by the end of the school year and that mark has already been surpassed and shattered by WPS third-grader Elijah “Eli” Souther, who’s already read more than 12,585 minutes since beginning the school year.
“Students earn
incentives such as special membership cards, stickers, pencils, a postcard from
WPS Principal Dr. Kyle Rhoads sent through the mail, and student pictures
posted on the school website,” Smith said. “Of course, they also benefit
academically from reading at home. Reading at home in addition to at school,
supports cognitive development, improves language skills, increases
concentration and discipline, improves imagination and creativity, and
cultivates a lifelong love of reading.”
Souther’s third-grade
teacher, Amanda Rogers, said that his achievement is exceptional.
“Elijah Souther, or as
he prefers to be called Eli, is a fantastic student. He thirsts for knowledge
and often finds the answers to his questions in books. While many third-grade
boys enjoy playing Minecraft or Fortnite, Eli likes to fight monsters, try new
things and be transported to faraway lands, through books,” Rogers said. “He is
currently reading the Lord of the Ring series. Through all this reading he has
increased his vocabulary, the ability to understand complex characters, and
made him a stronger writer as well.”
Rogers says she thinks the main reason Souther reads is for the pure enjoyment of it.
“When Eli is not reading, he enjoys going on hikes, riding his bike or hanging out with his dog, Jax,” she said. “So maybe his extra hours of reading are due to the cold weather, however I don't think so. When the spring and summer comes, you just find him under a tree reading a new book.”
Books for the reading
incentive program come from the school’s book room, along with selection from
the school library.
Teachers get to know their
students well, and that enables them to become familiar with each child’s
strengths and interests and it helps them to assist students in selecting books
they will enjoy reading themselves. And reading books is a great way to develop
students’ fluency and comprehension too.
“The program is used
the encourage reading at home. Whether the students are reading alone, or with
someone,” Smith said. “With the hybrid model, this year especially, it is so
important to encourage the learning to continue at home. We know how
challenging it is for families so if just adding reading to their routine is
all they can manage, it still greatly benefits their learner.”
Whether in or out of
the classroom during the pandemic, reading has been shown to be the most
effective way to keep students engaged and focused during an uncertain time. It
stimulates their minds and broadens their curiosity about the world while
aiding in the continued development of vital and critical thinking, encouraging
creativity and boosting comprehension.
The program also helps
students like Souther develop resilience and adaptability, overcome adversity,
and show flexibility as students like him encounter school and educational activities
adjusted as a result of the pandemic. <
