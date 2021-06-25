Community honors exceptional volunteer Pat Moody as 2021 Windham Summerfest Grand Marshal

Pat Moody is likely to be at the heart of any conversation about how to make Windham a stronger community. That passion for community is the reason he has been selected Grand Marshal for the 2021 Summerfest.
Linda Brooks, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Windham, said “Although there were some great nominees to consider, Pat’s passion, enthusiasm and energy for “all things Windham” made him a clear choice for the committee, as he has sought to bring unity to the community in many ways - and that is the essence of Summerfest.”
A lifelong resident of Windham, Moody’s willingness to go the extra mile is evident when he talks about the numerous ways he’s given back to the community, starting in his youth. His parents showed him that when there’s a need, and you have the ability to help out, you do it, Moody said. “I try to do it with my kids, too, to keep them involved and aware of all those things you can do to help out the people around you to make everybody’s lives better,” he said.
Moody served as president of the Windham Youth
Basketball Program for 15 years. During
his time with the organization, he said, they grew the program to the largest
youth basketball program in the state. At the same time, they supported
basketball throughout the community, holding an annual memorial tournament to
raise money to help improve community basketball facilities, including
Manchester School, Windham Primary School, and Windham High School.
Although Moody has stepped down as president, he
remains committed to advising the organization to keep it strong. “Volunteer
programs are only as strong and as good as the time and investment of the
volunteers putting in. We’ve got some great people in that one,” he said. “It was
a fun ride.”
Moody
was an original member and chair of the Recreation Advisory Committee formed in
2015, which has worked to bring the community together through events like the
tree lighting, the Halloween event, expansion of programs, and the creation of
a new community park at the public safety building.
More than just a rebuilding of the skate park, which only serves a small portion of the population, “we wanted it to be something for everybody there,” Moody said. The plan, which is happening in phases, includes the skate park, basketball courts, beach volleyball courts, a playground, and a walking path around the whole area.
“This
is a way to bring the community together outdoors,” Moody said.
Work
on that is currently under way.
Moody
has also played a central role in exploring the possibility of a community
center in Windham. He served as chair of the initial ad hoc committee that
explored feasibility of the project and what members of the community valued in
a community center. Their findings were presented to the council, who showed
enthusiasm and wanted to better understand the possibilities, Moody said. A second committee was formed, also chaired
by Moody, to discover exactly where the center might go, how much it would
cost, how it would be paid for and the kind of revenue it might generate.
“We’re
in the midst of that right now,” Moody said.
In
the meantime, Moody isn’t one to wait around doing nothing. Instead, he built a 36x40 barn with a half
court basketball court and has “turned it into the Windham community center for
now,” he said. They host events for kids and adults and offered space for
preseason basketball when the schools weren’t allowing facility use because of
COVID-19 restrictions. Upperclassmen, seniors and parents who thought all was
lost were “over the top appreciative” to be able to use the space, he said.
Both
Moody and his wife (who was his high school sweetheart) have careers that help
support the community, she as the manager of the Windham Walmart and he for
work in Public Affairs and Government Relations for AAA Northern New England.
Moody has been recognized nationally and locally for the work he does to help
keep the roads safe.
Moody
said his first response was when he learned he’d been nominated as Grand
Marshal was “oh, fun!” Expressing appreciation when you see people in the
community helping out is important, he said, and can fuel the fire within them.
“Being
nominated for something like this for all the things that you do in the community
is just a big giant thank you,” he said. <
