Upcoming bridge work to detour Route 115 traffic into Windham

By Ed Pierce
For thousands of motorists who rely on Route 115 to get to
their destination daily, the commute in and out of town is about to get a
little trickier for a few weeks.
Last week the Maine Department of Transportation revealed the
start date for a project to shore up the Narrows Bridge on Route 115, which
spans Ditch Brook. Work on the bridge was originally scheduled to take place in
the spring of 2020 but was postponed because of school schedules and resulting
traffic delays and detours for school buses.
The Narrows Bridge is located some 250 feet west of Running
Brook Road on Route 115, also known as the Tandberg Trail and just west of the
Falmouth Road intersection. Thousands of vehicles use Route 115 and cross the
Narrows Bridge each day as it connects Windham to Gray, the Maine Turnpike and
points beyond.
According to Maine DOT officials, work on the Narrows Bridge
will force the reduction of traffic on Route 115 to one lane for the duration
of the project.
MDOT says that vehicles entering Windham from Gray on Route
115 will be detoured onto Route 202 to either Falmouth Road or Route 302 to
reach their destinations. Traffic
on Route 115 will only be allowed to travel east away from Route 302 for the
duration of the Narrows Bridge work.
Traffic signs for associated project detours were put in place
several weeks ago and will be uncovered Sunday, Maine DOT says.
Residents of the Running Brook, Collinwood and Wedgewood
neighborhoods in Windham will be able to access Running Brook Road from both
directions, according to Windham Public Works. A sign on Running Brook Road
indicating “No Outlet, Residents Only” will be posted there at the entrance
from Route 115 throughout the duration of the project.
Earlier this week, traffic on Route 115 in the area was
limited to one lane briefly as Windham DPW workers repaired some erosion damage
adjacent to locations the state project will tackle near Ditch Brook.
Because of the proximity to the Narrows Bridge, the Windham
DPW erosion work was necessary prior to the Maine DOT project launch because of
accessibility issues once the state begins work there, a representative of
Windham DPW said in a social media posting.
In
March. State Rep. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, said that the three-year MDOT Work
Plan from 2021 to 2023 would include seven different projects totaling more
than $2.5 million.
Among
the projects included in the three-year plan was the Narrows Bridge repair and
numerous improvements to Route 302 in Windham such as
rehabilitation and construction to the roundabout there as well as safety
improvements made possible through the municipal partnership initiative
program.
“MDOT Work Plan projects will benefit our local
communities in many ways,” Corey said in a press release. “I am pleased to see
several MDOT projects scheduled for the next three years in our area. They will
make our roads safer and benefit the local economy.”
According to Paul Merrill, Maine DOT public information
officer, detours associated with the Narrows Bridge repair project will end by
Friday, Aug. 13.
“Some ancillary work, requiring an alternating
single-lane traffic pattern, may occur after that date,” Merrill said. <
