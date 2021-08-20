Seized horses recovering at MSSPA facilities in Windham

|Since July, the Maine State Society for the Protection of
Animals in Windham has been caring for 18 horses that
were seized from an owner in Springvale. The MSSPA
aims to rehabilitate the horses, get them healthy and find
them new homes, COURTESY PHOTO
The Maine State Society for the Protection of
Animals is always prepared to handle emergency care situations for horses but
nothing the nonprofit rescue organization has seen before could prepare them
for what they’ve experienced this summer.
On July 14, Maine’s Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Animal Welfare Program seized 20 horses, 11 chickens, two pigs, six dogs, six cats, two geckos, three rats, and a bearded dragon from an owner in Springvale and at that point the MSSPA assumed care for the horses, many of whom were in desperate need of food, vaccines, and veterinary care.
According to Meris Bickford, the MSSPA’s chief
executive officer, the 20 rescued horses joined 27 other equines at the
facility on River Road in Windham, swelling its population to 47 in just one
day.
“To the best of my memory it’s the largest equine
seizure I can ever recall in Maine,” Bickford said. “We used a caravan of
trucks and trailers and vehicles to bring them here.”
Almost immediately two of the suffering horses
were determined to be beyond the scope of medical help and were euthanized. The
remaining horses that were seized range in age from a month-old filly to in
their 20s.
The rescued equines include a group of wild mustangs
captured by the Bureau of Land Management agents out west and shipped to the
farm in Springvale where the owner was struggling to care for them.
“These mustangs are a band of five,” Bickford
said. “They have not been touched before by human beings. Some had lice, some had
not had their hooves trimmed or had basic vaccinations.”
Liam Hughes, Maine Department of Agriculture,
Conservation and Forestry's Animal Welfare Program director, said that he’s
pleased that organizations like the MSSPA exist to assist in helping these
horses recover and find new homes.
"The animals are getting the medical care and attention that they need to thrive," Hughes said. "We are immensely grateful to all of the animal sheltering organizations, animal control officers, and volunteers who worked together on this important cause."
During a hearing in July, the owner of the seized
horses acknowledged an inability to care for the animals and received a
lifetime animal possession ban, Hughes said. The owner can ask the court to
amend the ban in five years and no charges will be filed.
In a little more than month since the seized and
suffering horses arrived at the MSSPA facility, many are improving
significantly, Bickford said.
“Of the 18 that are left, many are making good
progress,” she said. “Some are thin, but they are not malnourished. A couple
are in decent condition.”
The MSSPA’s goal is to rehabilitate the horses and
then find new homes for them. They receive the best possible veterinary and
farrier care on site and some eligible horses receive professional training in
groundwork, riding, and driving. If no
suitable adoption is found, the horses may live out their natural lives at the
farm.
“For some it will be a fairly short turnaround,”
Bickford said. “One of the mustangs though we have not been able to have hands
on yet because it is wild.”
Bickford said that MSSPA prepares, plans, and
budgets each year to assist up to 100 rescue horses at one time but
acknowledges that a large group like the one arriving this summer from the
seizure does indeed put a strain on some areas associated with their care.
“It means more veterinarian resources, more feed and that our budget expenses have doubled,” she said.
She said the MSSPA is thankful that many people have called or emailed them asking how they can help or be of assistance following the seizure, even though the facility remains closed to the public because of continuing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of interest in these animals and had all manners and offers of in-kind assistance,” Bickford said. “The best way someone can help us is by making a donation at www.msspa.org/ and to also vigorously report animal abuse to the authorities when they see it. <
