Accomplished children's author from Windham shares her inspirational story

For the many preschool-age children who have been relishing the Netflix show, “Waffles + Mochi,” a popular series about two puppets who travel the world to learn about the culinary arts and stars Michelle Obama, can now welcome the two food passionate characters into their homes with the recent publication of the children’s book, “Follow That Food! (Waffles + Mochi).”
The picture book continues the show’s theme of culture, food and its relationship to people by following the puppets as they go on their adventures, investigating ingredients and making new friends. But what makes this particular children’s book so special is that it is written by Windham High School 2000 graduate, Christy Webster. Webster has published over 90 children’s books and her recent tale of Waffles + Mochi begins with a foreword written by the former First Lady herself.
“I have always been a huge admirer of Michelle Obama and I am
very excited that she agreed to write an introduction for Waffles + Mochi,”
Webster said during a Zoom interview from her home in Queens. “I have always
wanted to meet her but the book was published during the pandemic so I have not
had the opportunity yet. Maybe someday.”
It is
with certainty that Webster has tasted her share of mouthwatering cuisines and
has made new friends since moving from Windham, but it is her own story of publishing
success that she humbly shares with her hometown friends.
Upon
graduation from WHS, Webster left for New York to attend NYU to study English
Literature, specializing in Creative Writing. She obtained her degree in 2004.
Although her success wasn’t immediate, it only took less than a year of
persistence before she was offered her dream job as an editorial assistant at
Random House Publishing.
“I was
determined to work in publishing, but it took me a while to land the job I
wanted,” Webster said. “I waited tables and worked temp jobs to pay the bills. It
was an anxiety producing time. I have to admit, now that I look back, I enjoyed
that year.”
Webster
quickly rose up the ranks to become an editor of children’s literature over the
next 11 years. From there she was offered a senior editor job at Scholastic,
Inc. During years as an editor, her own writing was succeeding and in 2018, she
left Scholastic to become a freelance writer and editor.
Webster,
who was a member of the Windham Chamber Singers, has not let her success
elevate her ego, staying true to her unassuming Windham roots.
“When I think of Christy Webster, the first words that come
to mind are humble, happy and balanced,” said Dr. Richard Nickerson, Chamber
Singers Director. “Christy never seemed to let anything get to her. She was a
leader and very goal oriented.”
Dr.
Nickerson and Webster stayed in touched. He shared that several years ago, he and his wife were in New York City and had checked-in
on social media that they were eating breakfast at a diner.
“Christy reached out immediately and said that her office was
in the same building and that we should visit her,” Nickerson said. “When we
arrived on her floor, she showed us around the [Random House] publishing
company, including a very special wall that had drawings and signatures from
many well-known children's illustrators. It was evident that Christy held a
very prominent position in the company. Nevertheless, it was the same
Christy who showed up to my class with a smile on her face ready to take on the
day.”
Nickerson continued, saying that Webster took the time to
show him and his wife a book that was in the final stages of the editing
process.
“Imagine my excitement several weeks later when I saw the
book on sale at the Windham Hannaford! There's a very special form of pride
that teachers feel when our former students are living out their
dreams. On that day, I felt that pride.”
For
the WHS students who hope to make a career out of writing and publishing,
Webster offers some advice.
“Becoming
an intern at a publishing company, whether it is remote or in person, is one
way to gain experience and get to know people in the industry,” she said. “Also,
research to discover where your writing best fits in when you are ready to
submit your work.”
Webster explained that finding an agent
to represent your work is an important step—and thoughtful feedback from fellow
writers can help your work grow.
The
final sentence in Obama’s introductory letter in Webster’s book, the former
First Lady offers her own set of wisdom to the young readers, “I hope you’ll
set off on your own food adventures, just like Waffles and Mochi!”
For those students who may wish to follow in Webster’s footsteps, she wishes them the best and hopes they will set out on their own adventures, living their own publishing dreams. <
