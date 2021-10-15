Surprise parade, celebration honor Windham veteran on his 90th birthday

The late American tennis star Arthur Ashe once described true heroism as the urge to serve others at whatever the cost. U.S. Marine Corps veteran Walter Braley, Jr. of Windham can be considered as one such individual.
On his 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 10, Braley’s many friends, family, and neighbors in the Cornerbook subdivision turned out in force to show their love and admiration for the Korean War veteran who admitted being surprised that others would give up their Sunday afternoon to throw him a parade and spend time with him on his special day.
“Honestly, I was shocked they did this,” Braley said. “I was
told to sit down here by the road, and I did and then all of a sudden people
drive by honking and there are fire trucks with sirens going off. I think it’s
great to get to be 90 years old, that’s for sure.”
He was born in Somesville, Maine as the only child of the late
Walter Braley Sr., and Eva (Cirard) Braley. When he was 10, his family moved to
Scarborough so his parents could work in the shipyard there.
In 1947, Braley, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age
of 17. He completed basic training at Camp Lejune in North Carolina and then
was commissioned for active duty by Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith.
During his time as a Marine, Brayley was stationed at bases in Cuba, California and in Korea. While in Korea he patrolled the DMZ, the no man’s land separating South Korea from its hostile North Korea neighbor.
“I walked across the DMZ before Donald Trump ever did a few
years ago when he did so with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un,” Braley said. “I
did it first.”
While stationed at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California,
Braley was asked to pick up a fellow Marine, future county music superstar
George Jones, who was just about to launch his recording career.
According to Braley, Jones would go out with his friends when
they were on weekend leave and perform songs in exchange for drinks and Braley
was among the group Jones came to know.
Years later when Jones was in Maine to perform a concert, he
introduced the audience to Braley and asked him where he had been since he last
saw him in the 1950s.
“Right here,” Braley said.
Because of an injury he sustained in Korea, Braley eventually
was discharged from the Marines at the rank of Sergeant and returned to Maine.
He worked for a veterinarian in Saco and spent most of his
adult life working for the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook. Since his
retirement, he’s been an active participant in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and
the American Legion in Windham, and he also volunteers extensively.
Windham VFW Post 10643 Commander Willie Goodman said that
Braley’s work on behalf of the VFW is inspiring.
“He’s known as our unofficial recruiter and is constantly
bringing new members to our organization,” Goodman said.
When Goodman suggested that the post honor him on his 90th
birthday with a surprise drive-by celebration and a photo album recalling his
time with the VFW post, the response was overwhelming.
“We had no shortage of people wanting to do something nice for
Walter’s birthday,” Goodman said. “Everyone loves this man.”
Among the special visitors who turned out for the birthday
celebration were Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce and Cindy Beaulieu of
the Quilts of Honor group.
Joyce presented Brayley with special “Challenge Coins” given
to those held in special esteem for free coffee or breakfast at a local
restaurant while Beaulieu presented him with a special quilt honoring his
military service.
“First we honor you for your service,” Beaulieu told Braley.
“Second, freedom is not free, and we thank you for your service. We hope this
quilt brings comfort to you as you are forever in our thoughts and in our
hearts.”
She said to date Quilts of Honor has made and presented
280,855 quilts to American veterans, including the one given to Braley.
“I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming out here
today and recognizing me in this way,” Braley said. “You’ve made me feel
appreciated and you can’t ask for more than that in this life. I’m deeply
grateful and to all my fellow Marines, I say Semper Fi.” <
