Holiday Light Parade prepares to dazzle Windham streets on Sunday

The magic is about to happen all over again. For the second
consecutive year, the colorful nighttime celebration welcoming the Christmas
season known as the Holiday Light Parade will roll through the streets of Windham.
The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 and is hosted by Windham Fire and Rescue, Windham Police Department, Windham Parks and Recreation Department and the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and organizers say it was so well received the first time around, it’s back to bring more smile sand more joy to those of all ages locally.
“We received so much positive feedback from everyone last
year over the Holiday Light Parade,” said Linda Brooks, Windham Parks and
Recreation director. “They expressed a great deal of appreciation for helping
them celebrate the holidays in such a fashion.”
The parade replaced the traditional tree lighting event which
was formerly held at the Public Safety Building on Gray Road since its
inception in 2016.
Planning for this year’s Holiday Light Parade began not long
after last year’s event, Brooks said.
“It seems like we started receiving suggestions the day after
last year’s parade,” Brooks said. “We did sit down to meet with the Fire Chief
and a captain from the Windham Police Department about this year’s parade in
October as we started the actual planning process for this year’s parade.”
The parade will feature brightly decorated fire department
trucks and vehicles, along with Windham Police cars, a Windham Parks and
Recreation vehicle and possibly a Windham Public Works vehicle, Brooks said.
“And depending upon the weather, Santa and Mrs. Claus, could
be riding in the parade in a convertible driven by former State Representative
Gary Plummer,” Brooks said. “The fire truck and emergency vehicles will have
their sirens blaring and it will be hard to miss what’s going on.”
Each participating Windham vehicle in the Holiday Light
Parade will be lit up with hundreds of brilliant electric Christmas bulbs and
will include a wide variety of Christmas décor.
The parade route has been refined from that of a year ago and
a new map for the public that shows the specific route that the parade will
take in 2021 has been posted on the Parks and Recreation website at https://www.windhamrecreation.com/
In addition, a special viewing location will be set up near
Portland Pie on Route 302 manned by the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of
Commerce. At that location, chamber volunteers will hand out free hot chocolate
to parade viewers and participants meet Mrs. Windham from the Mrs., America
Pageant.
“We hope that you and your family can plan to enjoy the
lighted vehicles and wave hello to our favorite North Pole residents,” Brooks
said. “People have told us how much they enjoyed last year’s parade and this
year’s parade we hope will be even better.”
Brooks said those driving in the parade last year said they
appreciated seeing all the happy faces lining the parade route and welcoming
the parade vehicles to their neighborhoods.
For more information about the 2021 Windham Holiday Light Parade, visit Windhamrecreation.com or call 207-892-1905. <
