Small steps begin vast Romanian adventures and friendships for one local Rotarian

In the mid-1990s, around the age of 60, George Bartlett of Windham had never traveled outside the United States. Having been a member of the Sebago Lakes Rotary Club since 1985, he was inspired to get his first passport.
“Our club was looking for ways to work on our
international service program and wondered what country to consider,” Bartlett,
said. “There was a club member who had relatives in Romania and he suggested
that we start there.”
It was from this initial conversation that Bartlett decided to obtain his passport if an opportunity would arise to travel on behalf of the Rotary. This first spontaneous step eventually snowballed into other adventures, meeting people in another country that would become lifelong friends.
“From there, we emailed a few Rotary Clubs in Romania to start an initial conversation and we discovered that they needed assistance with their orphanages and hospitals,” Bartlett said. “In 1998, six Rotarians representing the Southern Maine district traveled to Romania and spent about 10 days to check out the exact needs. The hospitals were in really bad shape – not much equipment to speak of and very few beds for the sick.”
To meet these needs, the Sebago Lakes Rotary
collaborated with the six other Rotary Clubs and began gathering medical
equipment, collecting over $750,000 worth of equipment that included 12
refurbished dialysis machines from the Maine Dialysis Center. Once collected,
the six Rotaries had the containers filled with the much-needed items shipped
to 4 hospitals to Ramnicu Valcea, a town located in the central-south area of
Romania.
Unfortunately, it was discovered that the
equipment was not delivered to the hospitals, remaining on the docks for two
months. This was due to the communist influence, which required additional
money for the equipment to be released to the hospitals.
At a Rotary district meeting, it was
determined that someone needed to travel to Romania to make sure the equipment
made it to the right place.
“Our District Governor called our Rotary
president and asked him to send somebody to Romania,” Bartlett said. “During
the next Sebago Lakes Rotary meeting, the president at the time looked at me
and told everyone present that since I just got my passport, I should be the
one to go to Romania.”
Despite not knowing the language and never
having traveled internationally before, Bartlett agreed to go.
“I didn’t know anyone there. When I landed at the airport in Bucharest, there was no one there to pick me up when I first arrived. Finally, after about five or ten minutes, a woman holding a Rotary sign came through the doors. She was the wife of the local rotary club president who spoke very little English so the three-hour ride to Ramnicu Valcea was quite a challenge, especially after the long air travel.”
Bartlett didn’t get much rest upon arriving at
his destination as he was requested to speak at a Rotary Club at 6:30 that
evening. A retired English Teacher, a member of that club acted as his
interpreter and guide for the rest of this trip.
In the days after that meeting, Bartlett
toured the city, making sure the hospitals received and were using their
donated and updated medical equipment. When he thought he had completed his
mission and was preparing to return to the US the next morning, he was asked by
the English teacher if he could stay and tour the schools. “The students need
English books,” she said to him.
“I said ‘yes’, postponing my trip home for
three days,” Bartlett said. “In those three days, I visited 13 schools. Sixty
students were crammed in one room designed for 30 and they were reading old
books in Russian, German, and French but there was no book written in English.”
[English is taught in Romania before the fourth grade].
It was in this extended stay in Romania that
this additional small step led to another adventure. He was asked to send
English books. Bartlet said this was a perfect international service project
for local Interact Clubs.
“Many southern Maine Interact Clubs, including
Windham club members, collected over 10,000 books to schools and the city
library in Ramnicu Valcea.”
Bartlett has been back 16 times, working with
the schools and helping schools establish Interact Clubs (a high school version
of the Rotary Club). While there, he stays with his adopted Rotary family,
making long-distance, long-term friendships.
However, Bartlett did not do all of this work
on his own.
“I helped to create trips for area Interact Club
high school students so they can connect with or help establish Interact Clubs
in Ramnicu Valcea and other seven cities throughout Romania,” Bartlett
said.
Bartlett also helped a student from Romania
visit Maine.
“During my first high school visit in Romania
I met a girl named Gabriella Saftiou who told me she would love to visit Maine
but she said she would never be able to,” Bartlett said. “I told her to never
say never.”
To give the Romanian Interact Club members the
possibility of an American experience, an essay contest was developed and
winners of the contest were selected by their teachers to represent Romania in
the US. The title of the essay was “Why I would make a good ambassador for
Romania.” Saftiou was selected by her teachers and she won a trip to
Maine.
“This was a perfect example of ‘Never say
never,’” Bartlett said.
Bartlett continues to stay in touch with
Saftiou and his other Romanian families and he hopes to visit again once the
pandemic ceases its grip. His greatest hope is to encourage more youth in the
local area Interact Clubs to become more civically engaged, both locally and
internationally.
“I hope we can get more youth involved and
take them on a trip to Romania to develop long-term friendships much as I have
over the past 20 years,” Bartlett said. “I may have started later in my life
and I want our youth to have longer and deeper experiences. And all it takes is
just one small spontaneous step – and who knows where it will lead you. At
least that is what I have discovered throughout all of this.” <
About the Rotary Club
The Rotary began in February 1905 by a Chicago
attorney named Paul Harris. He intended to create a space for professionals
with diverse backgrounds to gather, creating meaningful and lifelong friendships
and exchanging ideas.
Fast forward to today. With over 1.4 million
members worldwide, it’s the biggest service organization in the world. Members
are currently working on helping save mothers and children, supporting basic
education for children, fighting diseases, promoting peace, providing clean
water, sanitation, and hygiene. Rotary has no religious or national
affiliation.
