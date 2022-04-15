Organizers grateful for public support of Cinderella Project event

Hannah McFarland believes that through her actions, she can be an agent of change leading to a better community. And if the first event hosted by her new nonprofit organization is any indication of how much of an impact it is making in Windham, she’s on the right track.
McFarland, a 2016 Windham High School graduate, has created the Compassion Cloud Collective, a nonprofit which conceived and staged a special fundraiser “Oscars Viewing Party” at Smitty’s Cinema on March 27 in Windham to assist The Cinderella Project of Maine in collecting new and gently used prom attire for teens to make sure every student will have an opportunity to attend their high school prom without the added stress of cost. In all more than four dozen gowns, four suits and a tuxedo along with several shoe and jewelry donations were donated to Windham High as a result of the event.
The Compassion Cloud Collective is a multi-mission, nonprofit organization owned and operated by female business owners who seek to find the silver lining in all of life's storms by using the strengths of each of their partners.
Businesses who helped the Compassion Cloud Collective at the event were Modern Woodmen of America, Cosmic Complexions, Ritual Maine, Moon Lady Plants, Stone Donut Design, K Sweets, Macs By Seyya, and Smitty's Cinema Windham.
Kristy
Verdel, the owner of Moon Lady Plants said that the event shows inclusivity.
“A
sense of community is extremely important to every Compassion Cloud Collective member,”
she said.
Brooke
Likens, the owner of Stone Donut Design said she was pleased to participate for
such a worthy cause.
“It
was nice to be able to take the time and talk to those we did meet,” she said. “I
feel like it gave us the opportunity to present ourselves fully and create
rapport with the community.”
Likens said awareness about
income-privilege should be the big take-away from events like this.
“Prom is such a large
event in the high school experience, and costs are out of control and not all
families can afford the big-ticket items,” she said. “I love that this event
made the necessities available for those who weren’t able to do this on their
own. Teens shouldn’t be made to feel less by missing out on something so big in
their childhood and the heart behind this type of event is huge.”
“I want people to take
away that every voice matters,” Verdel said. “It’s so cliché but it’s true that
each individual makes a difference. We all come from different areas and
different backgrounds, yet we all have the same heart.”
According to McFarland, the Compassion Cloud Collective is deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the event successful.
“We’re incredibly thankful
for who helped me make this happen for Windham. Each of my partners of the CCC and
for all those that came and donated extremely sentimental and treasured dresses
for our cause, thank you,” she said. “Lastly, I’m so thankful for my longtime
precious employer, Smitty’s Cinema, for being so incredibly accommodating to me
and my partners. Smitty’s bent over backwards to help in every way they could
and even donated to our cause. Smitty’s Cinema is where I first was a part of a
prom dress drive featuring the Oscar’s, back in 2017 as the assistant director
of marketing and sales, so to have their support now means everything.”
She
says it was necessary for the Compassion Cloud Collective’s first fundraiser to
be in Windham.
“It was
important to me for the first event of my own nonprofit be in the town that
watched me grow into the person I am today,” McFarland said. “What I want people to take
away from this event is that community is everything and the impact you can
have on it is so much stronger as a collective. That’s what the CCC is all
about. Though we have our own unique lives, schedules and focus, we find time
to come together to better the things we have in common.”
The intention of the event was to help Windham High School
students attend prom by providing them free and
fabulous prom gowns while at the same time promoting positive self-esteem and
community volunteerism among the teens and McFarland said that was what was
achieved through the “Oscars Watch Party” event.
“My hope is that it starts
a wave that people will follow in their own communities and that the CCC can
lead by example and possibly collaborate with other non-profits and businesses,
in the future,” she said. <
