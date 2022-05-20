Summer Concert Series at Dundee Park returns in July

|Portland-based band Time Pilots will perform during the
Summer Concert Series at Dundee Park on July 6 hosted
by the Windham Parks and Recreation Department.
COURTESY PHOTO
Sounds of Bluegrass, Classic Rock, Dance Party and R&B music will float on the warm, summer night air with the return of the Wednesday evening Summer Concert Series at Dundee Park in Windham.
This year marks the 6th Annual Summer Concert Series at Dundee Park. The event was initiated in 2016 by the Windham Parks and Recreation Department in an attempt to provide free events that would bring the community closer together.
Beginning July 6, concerts will be held every Wednesday evening through the month of July and will feature popular Maine artists performing a variety of music worth listening to.
According to Linda Brooks, Director of the Windham Department of Parks and Recreation,
each week the concerts will be hosted by different local community
organizations including the Lions Club, American Legion and Boy Scout Troop
805. Host organizations will be highlighting their community involvement
activities as well as selling prepackaged concession items at the Snack Shack
located in the park.
“We will be giving different community organizations a chance to showcase what they do by having them host the concerts,” said Brooks. “The Department of Parks and Recreation will provide concession stand items and the host organizations will benefit from the sales they receive. Once again, this year, due to the ongoing challenges of Covid, the Department will be providing prepackaged food items such as popcorn and ice cream. Set among a beautiful landscape of sandy beach and towering pines, all performances will be held at the Beach Pavilion. There are picnic tables throughout the park for seating, but concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs for enjoying the concert on the beach with the band.
Paddling a canoe or kayak over to the beach from the boat launch above the park and enjoying the concert from a seat on the pond is an option as well.
Brooks said that the Summer Concert Series at Dundee Park is definitely a family
friendly event that shouldn’t be missed. Barbeque grills and picnic tables can
be found throughout the park to enjoy a leisurely family cookout during the
concert. Basketball, volleyball and a playground are all readily available
entertainment for kids during the concert. July temperatures can be sizzling
hot so pack the kids’ swimsuits and take advantage of a dip in the pond while
listening to the talented performers.
Time Pilots will kick off the Concert Series the evening of July 6. Time Pilots is a Portland-based band that performs everything from Frank Sinatra to Justin Timberlake. On July 13, Stolen Mojo takes the stage playing ultimate dance and party hits from the last five decades.
Breakin’ Strings brings some of the finest musical talent in Maine to the stage with a hard-driving bluegrass sound that will bring people to their feet on July 20.
Featuring lead vocalist and guitarist Rob Babson and Darren Whitney on tenor and alto saxophone, The Delta Knights, Maine’s Rockin’ Blues Band, will conclude the Concert Series on July 27 by performing some of the finest R&B and Classic Rock.
For seniors in need of transportation to the event, the Windham Department of
Parks and Recreation will be offering transportation by bus. The Dundee Park
staff will be available as patrons enter the park and will help to facilitate
vehicle parking.
Dundee Park is located on Presumpscot Road which is just off the River Road in Windham. After 5 p.m. admission to the park will be free and bands will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rain dates for any missed concerts will be Aug. 3 or Aug. 10.
For further questions about the event contact the Windham Parks and Recreation Department www.windhamrecreation.com or visit the Windham Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Windhammaine.us <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.