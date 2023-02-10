Woodbrey confident in leading Windham’s MSSPA

When the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals was looking for a new leader to replace longtime executive director Meris Bickford last month, it didn’t have to search very far. Kathy Woodbrey of Raymond, who has been part of the leadership team at MSSPA for the last 11 years, has assumed the leadership role for the nonprofit organization and is eager to put what she’s learned through the years to good use.
She originally joined MSSPA because she was looking to change careers.
“Before working for the MSSPA, I worked for the Raymond School Department while attending Andover College in the evenings. Shortly after graduating from Andover College, I saw a job listing for a "local non-profit," Woodbrey said. “The job listing was a little vague and it did not disclose the name of the organization. Imagine how thrilled I was when I learned it was the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals. I have always loved animals, I am one who roots for the underdog, so I was very pleased to work on behalf of the horses.”
Based in Windham, the mission of the MSSPA is to provide refuge, rehabilitation, and placement of seized equines. MSSPA does not charge for its shelter services and seeks no reimbursement from any public source. Horses cared for by the MSSPA come from Maine law enforcement officials and most of them have been abused or neglected.
The MSSPA’s goal for each horse is rehabilitation and a new home, but if no suitable adoption is found, horses may live out their natural lives at the organization’s farm.
“Most of the MSSPA herd has experienced abuse and neglect at some point in their life,” Woodbrey said. “So, for me the best thing is seeing them content in their surroundings, watching them happily munching on hay, and hearing them nickering to one another.”
According to Woodbrey, she’s not planning on making significant or community engagement regarding MSSPA.
“I have to say that our local community is incredibly supportive of the MSSPA. Members of the local community volunteer at the farm and donate to fundraising campaigns,” she said. “Residents of the Southern Maine Re-entry Facility regularly volunteer and one resident at SMWRC is employed by MSSPA. Students from Windham High School and Windham Middle School volunteer every Friday during the school year. And the Windham Primary School second graders hold a fundraiser for the horses and then come for a field trip each spring. It's a wonderful community and we are glad to be a part of it.”
But like every other nonprofit organization these days, MSSPA is adapting to changing needs in the 21st century, such as working with other groups to help save the lives of animals.
“We are expanding collaborations with other equine shelters in New England and beyond. The MSSPA, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals and the New Hampshire Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals occasionally transfer equines between the shelters which ultimately increases adoptions and affords each organization to help more horses in need,” Woodbrey said. “MSSPA is one of 10 equine shelters in the U.S. to be named as a Mentoring Partner of the Equus Foundation. The Equus partners are recognized for operating at the highest standards for business and equine welfare practices. And last summer, MSSPA transported three wild mustangs from the River Road farm right here in Windham to Skydog Sanctuary's 3,000 acre ranch in Bend, Oregon.”
Her family is excited and supportive about her new leadership role with the MSSPA.
“My husband, Mitch, has always been supportive of me and he values the work of the MSSPA. We live on a small farm in Raymond with two horses, one of which we adopted from the MSSPA,” she said. “Mitch and I share in their daily care. I do morning chores before work, and he does the evening chores after work. My sons Patrick and Justin are also very supportive and help out on the farm when they can.”
She says that her favorite horse at MSSPA is the one who hasn't quite made its way there yet.
“It's the horse who is out there waiting for human intervention, waiting to be brought to the MSSPA where it will receive the very best care from the skilled staff and volunteers,” Woodbrey said. “I’d like readers to know that the MSSPA couldn't rescue, rehabilitate, and adopt formerly abused and neglected equines without their support. Last year MSSPA provided life-saving programming to 134 equines, 32 horses were adopted, fundraising efforts exceeded $1 million, and volunteers donated over 8,500 hours. It may sound cliche but MSSPA's supporters make this vital work possible, and we thank you.” <
