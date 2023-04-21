East Windham Conservation Project on track for fall opening

In a recent update from the Presumpscot Region Land Trust, officials say that work is progressing to create the East Windham Conservation Project, which when completed will become part of a 2,000-acre conservation corridor and larger than any currently existing state park in Southern Maine.
“We are on track to conserve the land this summer and build out miles of trails this year,” wrote Presumpscot Regional Land Trust Executive Director Rachelle Curran Apse in the newsletter. “This fall, we plan to host a Grand Opening. Stay tuned for an official notice that the land is conserved, followed by a date for the Grand Opening.”
In its update, the land trust says that the outdoor experience will feature a 30-mile trail network with 10 miles of new trails for walkers, hikers, bird and wildlife watchers, trail runners, and mountain bikers.
“We are delighted that it will also include a one-mile universal access trail for people of all ages and abilities to visit Little Duck Pond and an outlook with sweeping views of the White Mountains,” Curran Apse said.
The $4 million land protection and outdoor recreation project includes funding from the Land for Maine's Future program along with lead business partner Gorham Savings Bank, and from dozens of additional businesses and foundations, and hundreds of individuals and families.
Once open, the East Windham Conservation Project will conserve 750 acres of forestland and build 10 miles of new multi-use trails that connect to 20 miles of existing trails, making a destination for walking, hiking, mountain biking, trail running, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and bird and wildlife watching. It will protect 38 acres of wetlands, 1,500 feet of Little Duck Pond frontage, and miles of pristine headwater streams that lead to Forest Lake, Highland Lake, and onto the Presumpscot River.
The area will provide programming opportunities for school and afterschool groups and create an accessible one-mile trail for people of all ages to walk, push a stroller, and bike to visit Little Duck Pond and visit a scenic overlook with sweeping views of the White Mountains.
Windham’s Open Space Plan has identified developing and maintaining open space partnerships and relationships as key mechanisms to grow conservation efforts in the town. When the Windham Town Council formally adopted the Open Space Plan in 2021, Windham representatives reached out to the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust to become an open space partner by holding a conservation easement and sharing responsibility for the trail management on the adjacent 308-acre Lowell Preserve.
During a Windham Town Council meeting earlier in 2022, Linda Brooks, Windham Parks and Recreation Director, said that the creation of the East Windham Conservation project will expand the town’s growing tourist economy by creating a new outdoor destination with miles of accessible forested trails and a spectacular 360-degree view from which will be the only observation tower from on top of one of the highest points in the Greater Portland area.
"Four season recreational opportunities will help local business realize benefits from tourists throughout the year,” said Brooks. “Acquisition of this property will protect resources for hiking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, skiing, mountain biking, picnicking and other recreational activities. In addition to all the recreational benefits for all ages, there are educational benefits to be considered as well. We do have members from RSU 14 who will serve on the steering committee to help us with educational development. The East Windham Conservation Project offers a unique opportunity for K to 12 educational activities in a large and diverse outdoor classroom setting.”
Last summer, the land trust received nearly 400 gifts for the East Windham Conservation Project, and it is now in the final stages of conserving land for the project before construction of the trailhead and 10 miles of new trails can begin this summer.
The State of Maine also recognized the significance of the East Windham Conservation Project by approving $998,000 Lands for Maine’s Future grant and matched by a bond created by the town. During Windham’s Annual Town Meeting last June, Windham residents voted to allow the town to enter a partnership with Presumpscot Regional Land Trust and authorized a bond to purchase and conserve 661 acres near Little Duck Pond in East Windham for the conservation project.
Future plans envisioned for the site include creation of a year-round trailhead parking area, multi-use trails, access to fishing, hunting and wildlife observation area, a universal access trail connecting from Falmouth Road to Little Duck Pond and Atherton Hill, an observation tower that will provide scenic views to Casco Bay and Mount Washington, and destinations with scenic views of the western mountains and the pond for visitors. <
