Gathering in Raymond showcases American freedom for Darfurian immigrants

This summer, Raymond’s Roberta “Bobbie” Gordon and her husband George once again opened their home to Darfurian immigrants for their annual July 4th celebration.
Through Bobbie’s program, members speak locally to spread awareness and raise funds to help immigrants coming to the U.S from Darfur. Through their efforts they have generated support and resources enabling them to provide stoves powered by the sun to Chad, where many Darfurians are living during the ongoing violence in Sudan.
In each annual celebration, Bobbie and George offer their guests traditional 4th of July barbeque food, books and toys for the children, and a place to gather for all Darfurians. Many of the guests in attendance bring traditional side dishes that originated in their country. Together, the group plays games to learn English and sing American themed songs, while the children play in the lake.
Bobbie Gordon explained how her favorite aspect of this event is “everybody’s exuberance and happiness” despite how the country of Sudan is currently in turmoil with tragedies occurring daily. Each of the immigrants in attendance have their own unique story in their journey to America.
“Look at the spirit, despite what is happening in the country right now,” she said.
The atmosphere was incredibly welcoming and gracious. At one point, Arafah, an immigrant from Darfur, who now works as a mathematician, rushes up to hug her, both with smiles on their faces that stretch from ear-to-ear.
In an instant, it is clear to see the effect that the Gordons have had on so many individuals. Throughout the party, many people kept coming up to her to express their gratitude for the influential environment she has been able to create and maintain.
One man in attendance named Abu, had immigrated to the United States from Sudan. He spent two years in Jordan, before coming to America, and has currently been here for eight years. He said that his first year in the U.S. was incredibly difficult for him. He did not speak English very well, and it was an entirely different and foreign culture.
Abu shared how that had all changed when he met El-Fadel Arbab, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Fur Cultural Revival, and someone Bobbie Gordon had mentored. Following this introduction, Abu was introduced to the community of Darfurian immigrants right here in Maine. He discussed how this group significantly helped him feel more comfortable, and entirely changed his experience in the U.S.
When reflecting on what these July 4th celebrations mean to him, he said, “I feel like one of the people. I feel the freedom and the happiness.”
Since 2003, it’s estimated that 2.7 million Darfuri have been displaced from their homes in Darfur, a region of west Sudan. Hundreds of thousands have sought refuge in refugee camps throughout Africa, after fleeing what has been called a campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide directed at non-Arab groups in Darfur. Some have applied for and gone through the legal process of becoming American citizens, settling here in Maine.
Zahra, another person the Gordons have mentored, talked about how her children have found success in the US. One has graduated from Bowdoin College, another is currently attending the University of West Virginia as a Division 1 soccer player, and two are grade-school students at Waynflete Academy in Portland. Zahra said she is extremely grateful for the opportunity that she and her children have had since being in the U.S.
As for future gatherings, Bobbie Gordon says she will be continuing her inspirational efforts, and has plans to jumpstart a one-on-one teaching program for Darfurian immigrants to learn English and become acclimated to their new lives in Maine. Her group also plans to establish a curriculum for her lessons offered to Darfurian immigrants and is hoping to begin offering swimming lessons.
Gordon said that she believes volunteering to tutor and mentor immigrants is a great way to become one community, while encouraging Americans to find a way to help the cause in any way that they can.
Each individual attending this July 4th celebration in Raymond was radiating with positive energy. The magic of this event transcends cultural differences and has brought people together from another part of the world to appreciate the freedom that we have in the United States. <
