Year-round adventures abundant for Raymond's Boy Scout Troop 800

For Scouts in Raymond BSA Troop 800, involvement and activities are always part of the equation. Area boys ages 10 to 18 can participate in community service and enriching experiences, all while developing strong character, leadership skills, and a commitment to service.
|Miles Moreau, a Scout with Troop 800 in
Raymond, shows off a fish he caught during
a Scouting camping activity earlier
this summer. COURTESY PHOTO
“What we do is highly driven by the scouts themselves; the adult leadership works to help them implement the program,” said Moreau.
Assistant Scoutmaster Matt Engelman agrees.
“To me, one of the greatest things about Scouting is the focus on troops being youth-led. Our meetings as well as our camping trips and other outings are planned by the youth in Troop 800,” he said. “The what-when-and how of our outings are all worked out by the Scouts, right down to preparing the menu, shopping for the food, and preparing the meals. The adults are there to provide support, logistical help, and guidance where needed. I believe Scouts is unique among youth organizations in that regard,” said Engleman.
This summer, the troop attends Camp William Hinds in Raymond. The local spot provides a great resource for the Scouts to attend events such as the Fall and Spring Camporees, and the winter Klondike Derby. Patrols within troops across the state gather to compete in various seasonal outdoor activities that require skill and teamwork.
“Camp Hinds is special in a lot of ways. Having the camp in our ‘backyard’ makes it special to our Troop but it’s also played an important part of the Scouting experience for youth across the state and beyond,” said Moreau. “Camp Hinds has been in operation for nearly 100 years! Many of today’s leaders attended the camp when they were scouts (me included),” he said.
Troop 800 members also visit other camps occasionally. This year, they attended the Spring Camporee at Camp Bomazeen in Belgrade. They have also traveled to other camps in and outside of Maine.
Merit badges are an essential and enriching component of the BSA experience. “Our Scouts just completed many merit badges at Camp Hinds this summer including Archery, First Aid, Lifesaving, Chess, Fly Fishing, Fingerprinting, Rifle Shooting, Bird Study and others,” said Moreau, “We also have merit badge counselors within and outside the Troop who assist the Scouts in earning badges in areas of their expertise. Part of our yearly planning this summer will be to identify merit badges our scouts have interest in or need to achieve the Eagle rank,” he said.
Aside from all the fun, Scouts in Raymond keep true to the Scout slogan, “Do a Good Turn Daily,” by spearheading several community service projects throughout the year.
“Annually, we have a service day to assist our chartering organization, the Raymond Village Community Church. We look for various service opportunities throughout the year. This Earth Day we walked a section of Main Street in Raymond and cleaned up roadside trash,” said Moreau.
Scouts in Troop 800 are fortunate to have a deep bench of support from dedicated and skilled adult leaders. Moreau will be taking the helm as Scoutmaster this fall. He is supported by Assistant Scoutmaster Matt Engelman who has been involved in scouting for a long time and is the parent of one of the oldest Scouts in the Troop. Committee member Mike Case is transitioning into an Assistant Scoutmaster role. Operations are overseen by Unit Commissioner Bill Diffenderfer.
Troop 800 currently has nine Scouts registered. Moreau says that there are three older Scouts working toward their Eagle rank.
“We're always open to new boys to join and try out Scouting,” said Moreau.
The Troop holds regular weekly meetings during the school year at Raymond Village Community Church. While on hiatus from meetings, Scouts plan and participate in assorted events. According to Engelman and Case, the group has hiked Gulf Hagas, climbed Mount Katahdin, and canoed sections of the Allagash.
Looking ahead, Scouts and leaders of Troop 800 are in the early planning phases to attend the 2026 National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel in West Virginia. This exciting opportunity allows Scouts to participate in hands-on activities and adventures along with thousands of Scouts from across the United States and all over the world.
“Scouts BSA provides youth with great outdoor experiences and opportunities to learn and practice life skills. Troop 800 has a long history of providing these opportunities to youth in Raymond and other towns in the area,” said Moreau.
Although he earned his Eagle Scout rank in another Troop before moving to Raymond, 20-year-old Auburn University sophomore Nolan Raymond echoed Moreau’s comment.
“I wouldn’t be who I am now if it weren’t for Scouting. I am much more confident, well-spoken, and harder working than I would have ever been had it not been for Scouts. It has given me a drive to push for the best I can get in all regards,” Raymond said. “I continue to step outside my comfort zone, strive for excellence in all I do, and take safe risks. I have become a big thinker. I learned the importance of facing challenges, giving back, receiving mentorship, teamwork, and trusting myself as a leader.”
Engleman agrees.
“It is incredibly rewarding to witness moments when new Scouts realize they and their peers get to be the decision makers,” he said.
If families are interested in learning more about Troop 800, they can just reach out by email to troop800me@gmail.com
There is presently no BSA girl troop in Raymond, however there are others in the region. Young ladies who are interested can reach out to Troop 800 for more resources.
You can learn more about Scouting at: https://www.scouting.org <
