Windham stylist earns ‘International Women of Service Miss 2025’ title

Deeply devoted to helping others in the community, Morgan Wing of Windham has been honored as the International Women of Service Miss 2025 at the organization’s pageant held Sept. 2 to Sept. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
This is the fourth pageant title that Wing has won, and she says she was excited and humbled to hear her name called as the winner of the International Women of Service Miss 2025 Pageant.
“My personal platform is Separated not Different,” she said. “Through my platform, I advocate for children who are learning how to navigate having divorced parents. As someone who has divorced parents, I know the difficulties and emotions firsthand. So, I have partnered with Kids First Center, a non-profit that holds classes not only for the parents but also the children to learn how to navigate their new normal.”
According to Wing, she chose to compete in the International Women of Service Miss 2025 Pageant in particular because of its community service opportunities.
“My goal is to grow ‘Separated Not Different’ to reach as many people as possible,” she said.
As a student at Windham High School, Wing says she first became interested in pageants because one of her aunts was competing in one. Through her aunt’s encouragement, Wing took a chance and entered a pageant. She says it allowed her to step out of her comfort zone and prompted her to become more involved in her community, and to create an incredible platform of service to the community that she’s truly proud of.
International and American Women of Service Pageants exist to enrich the lives of women and girls of all ages through an unsurpassed pageant, sisterhood, and volunteer experience. The program offers contestants in their organization extraordinary opportunities for growth, personal achievement, community involvement, and excellence in a fun and trendy community of sisterhood.Contestants are ambassadors of many worthy causes and charities and represent our platform, Crown of Service, and strives to be a pageant that is inclusive to all and has our core values at the forefront.
Winning the International Women of Service Miss 2025 Pageant took a concerted effort from Wing.
“Pageants take months of preparation in many different ways,” she said. “You have to find the perfect gown and your entire wardrobe, get out in your community and volunteer, grow your platform, practice your walking, prep for interviews and most importantly have fun with your title and sister queens.”
She says that of everything she worked on over the past year leading up to the International Women of Service Miss 2025 Pageant, improving her interview skills was at the top of her list and was worth the long hours and hard work she put into it.
“Leaving the interview room, I was so proud of myself for sharing my story with the judges,” Wing said
Her mother, Melissa Johnston, and stepfather Andrew Johnston live in Windham. Her father, Mike Wing, and stepmother Lindsey Wing, live in Englewood, Florida.
“My family and friends are so supportive of my pageant journey,” Wing said. “I even had 14 of my family and friends in the audience and many more watching the live stream of the pageant.”
Winning the title as International Women of Service Miss 2025 will present some amazing opportunities to travel and promote the organization and her personal platform, Wing said.
“I have plans to go to New York for our Forum event,” she said. “As a part of my prize package, I get to go on a Bahamas cruise with my sister queens.”
She wants the public to know that competing in a pageant builds confidence in young women and is not only meaningful to those who choose to compete but also for everyone in the community.
“Pageantry is about more than just dressing up and looking pretty,” Wing said. “It is about being an advocate for something you are passionate about, self-confidence, community involvement and so many other things. This organization embodies those qualities.” <
