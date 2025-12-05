Moody Foundation to honor beloved resident during boys’ basketball home opener

More than one year after his passing, the memory and character of Windham resident Pat Moody remain within not just the local community but throughout Southern Maine.
During the Windham High School varsity boys’ basketball team home opener against Sanford High on at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, “Pat Moody Night” will pay tribute to a genuine community hero and legend.
“Pat was truly a pillar here,” said wife Sherma Moody. “His passion for basketball and his belief in giving kids a chance to grow through the sport shaped so much of who he was. Pat always made it a point to include as many kids as possible, teaching them the fundamentals of basketball but also the value of teamwork, perseverance, and belonging.”
The goal of the Pat Moody Foundation is to put the funds raised right back into the community and into forming positive influences and experiences for youth. It currently aims to expand scholarship offerings for more students in the coming year and continue fundraising events for kids in need, including educational support and extracurricular activities.
“It's hard to believe it's already been a year since Pat's untimely passing,” said Pat Moody’s best friend and Pat Moody Foundation board member Tyler Graves. “Not a day passes that I don't think of Pat. I believe all of us can attest that after knowing someone for so long that they become part of you, they're the thread that becomes stitched into your life. I think being involved with the foundation has given me a sense of well-being in knowing that Pat would have been proud of our efforts to continue selfless acts of kindness that in some way will help benefit, support, encourage, and even inspire our youth.”
Basketball was more than a game for Pat Moody. It gave him lifelong friendships, mentors, and a network that supported him throughout his life. He wanted every child, regardless of circumstances, to have that same opportunity. Through the Pat Moody Foundation, young athletes can join teams, get basic equipment or a pair of shoes, and most importantly, discover the joy and confidence that come from playing the sport he cherished.
“Within that year the foundation has grown considerably because of the generous donations from our local communities,” said Moody’s sister and Pat Moody Foundation President Tracey Lydon. “I think I can speak for the entire board and say that we are humbled by the outpouring of support that has transpired in the wake of losing Pat. We've been afforded the opportunity and privilege of providing over $6,000 in multiple scholarships to some very deserving, civic-minded student athletes, and have sponsored children to participate in youth sports who may have not been able to afford it otherwise.”
It's heartwarming for Graves to see people within the Windham community and Southern Maine wearing any Pat Moody-related T-shirts. Graves said he has had people stop and ask what WWPD (What Would Pat Do?) means; this has started conversations and allowed him to explain the random acts of kindness that embodied Pat Moody’s persona.
“The firsts are hard, very hard,” said Lydon. “Being part of a team that is keeping Pat’s legacy alive by making sure that the community and the kids have access to the opportunities that basketball gave him makes me feel his presence in everything we do.”
Windham’s boys’ basketball team honored Moody last year at their first home game and people really enjoyed it and it was well-attended. The team wants to keep the tradition going and all T-shirt sales that night go directly to the Pat Moody Foundation. The night will also be a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about the Pat Moody Foundation, its accomplishments, its purpose. and its plans for the future.
Donations made to the Pat Moody Foundation stay here and directly serve our community's children; this will hopefully inspire them to continue to play sports and give back in their own way.
“The Pat Moody Foundation is so much more than a charitable effort, it is a way of keeping his spirit alive in the community he loved so deeply,” said Sherma Moody. “The Pat Moody Foundation reflects his heart, focused on children in need, committed to opening doors, and dedicated to helping young people continue learning and growing. Carrying on this mission allows me to honor Pat every day and ensure that the love and generosity he poured into this community continue to inspire future generations.” <
