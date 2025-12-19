Raymond skating rink to reopen at Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park

Public ice skating is back in Raymond. After several years on hiatus, residents can once again lace up their skates and enjoy a favorite winter pastime at the newly reopened rink in Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park.
|Workers put together a public skating rink on the basketball
courts at Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park in Raymond last
week. The rink will be opened once staff determine that
the ice is safe and solid enough for public skating.
COURTESY PHOTO
“It was popular enough that people kept asking when it would return,” said Raymond Parks and Recreation Director Riley Silvia. “I think people are super excited about it this year.”
This winter, the rink has been relocated to Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park’s basketball court at 63 Mill St. in Raymond, and was chosen for its benches, sturdier infrastructure, and easy access to parking. Measuring 85 by 50 feet, the rink was assembled last week through a town-wide effort.
Parks and Recreation staff worked alongside Raymond Public Works, Raymond Fire and Rescue Department firefighters, and other Raymond town employees to put up boards, install a liner, and fill the rink with water. The final step, which is waiting for the ice to freeze, depends upon the weather.
Raymond Public Works Director Nathan White said that his team was eager to pitch in. “
Anything to do with helping the public, helping another department – that’s what we’re here for,” he said. “We do everything from roadwork to maintenance to putting ice rinks up. Any time you can do something that brings the community together, that’s what we’re here for.”
The rink is named in recognition of Sebago Lake Boat Rentals, which donated the liner to be used for it. The rink will be opened once staff determine that the ice is safe and solid enough for public skating.
According to Silvia, skating will be open daily from dawn to dusk throughout the winter, weather permitting. Residents can check the Raymond Parks and Rec Facebook page for updates on the rink’s opening times and conditions.
The return of the rink reflects the Raymond Parks and Recreation Department’s growth since its founding in 2020. Originally a one-person operation, Parks and Recreation now has three full-time and two part-time staff members. Silvia said that the expansion and popularity of programs has allowed the department to broaden its offerings.
Current programs include afterschool care, summer camp, youth and adult sports, while some new offerings are vacation camps in February and April, and RECreate, a youth program design lab. The Raymond Age Friendly program has also joined Raymond Parks and Recreation, along with Together on the Trail, a new walking program led by a registered Maine guide.
In September, the Parks and Recreation Department revived and then expanded the UCan 5K, which honors the legacy of Candace Woolston, a mentor in Raymond schools who passed away in 2012.
“This run is more than just a race,” a post on the Raymond Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page says. “It’s a chance to rally together as a community and raise support for incredible local causes.”
For Silvia, the return of the skating rink at Sheri Gagnon Memorial Park is just one more way to strengthen Raymond’s sense of community.
“My goal is really just bringing the community together,” she said. “That’s something the town has been focusing on, not only children, which was our original focus, but all ages.” <
