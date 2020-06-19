Windham residents approve town budget during annual meeting

By Lorraine Glowczak
The annual Windham town meeting held at the Windham High School Auditorium on June 13 offered residents the opportunity to vote on the fiscal year 2020-2021 municipal budget.
Gary Plummer, a retired Windham High School history teacher and former state senator, was elected as this year’s moderator.
A total of 49 residents were in attendance and sat in designated seating to adhere to the social distancing regulations determined by the State Center for Disease Control. Everyone was asked to wear masks.
All articles previously approved by the Windham Town Council were voted on and passed by the Windham residents in attendance. A full description and detail of the articles passed can be be requested from the Town Manager’s office by calling 207-892-1907 or obtained online at www.windhammaine.us/DocumentCenter/View/5903/Proposed-Budget-Compiled.
The annual town meeting is a form of direct democratic rule, most prevalent in New England, in which members of a community come together to legislate policy and budgets for local government.
