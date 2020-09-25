Project Graduation 2021 fundraising efforts greatly affected by COVID-19

By Ed Pierce
For more than four decades, Project Graduation has captured
the imagination of graduating high school seniors and that includes making a significant
and positive impact on the lives of graduates from right here at Windham High
School.
Each year, the Project Graduation program provides graduating
seniors with a safe, drug and alcohol-free event to celebrate their academic
accomplishments. Plans for next spring’s event are already underway by the Windham
High School Class of 2021 Project Graduation Committee, a dedicated group of
volunteers and parents of senior students.
However, like many other community activities, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created a challenge for the Project Graduation committee to fundraise for the annual event, although organizers say that they are committed to continuing this long standing tradition even in the face of a global pandemic.
“These unprecedented times have impacted all our lives. It has impacted Project Graduation fundraising plans and events, most of which were either cancelled or postponed,” said Kathy Pepin, president of the Windham High School Class of 2021 Project Graduation Committee. “The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted our students as they enter their Senior year. There has never been an incoming class of high school seniors who have faced such uncertainty, and unimaginable challenges. Students gain many life skills during their senior year as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.”
Pepin said that Project Graduation does not receive public
funds, it relies solely on fundraising, and kind and generous donations from
the Windham and Raymond residents and business community.
“As we began our fundraising efforts in April of this year,
the pandemic cancelled the Windham Youth Soccer (WYSA) recreation program, and
therefore cancelled Project Grad’s proceeds from running the concession stand,” Pepin said. “The WYSA fall season is in swing
however the decline in registrations and the reconfiguration of games due to
the pandemic has meant a decline in concession sales.”
According to Pepin, last fall the Class of 2020 raised more
than $1,300 dollars from WYSA concession sales, but so far the Class of 2021 is
only on track to make less than half of that amount.
“We also lost fundraising events such as Summerfest, Windham
High School Football 50/50 raffle, the homecoming dance, the craft fair pie
sales and cash raffles, and most likely the Windham High School Basketball
50/50 raffle,” she said. “We are usually able to have several restaurants and
businesses host a night-out event with a percentage of the sales being donated
to Project Graduation, yet due to the pandemic affecting so many business, they
are not financially able to help as in years past.”
The group also has seen significantly less sponsorships and
donations for the Annual Project Graduation Golf Tournament that will be conducted
at Spring Meadows on Nov. 1.
“While it has been a huge struggle to find creative ways to
raise money, we are doing our best to rise to the task,” Pepin said. “Gale
Savard and I have been making face masks since May and have raised close to $4,000
for Project Graduation. “We have also donated masks to Windham Primary School,
Manchester School, Windham Middle School and Windham High School at the start
of the year to assist our community.”
She said that the group just had a very successful mum sale with the assistance of Skillins Greenhouse in Falmouth where they sold more than 1,200 mums. And last weekend they hosted a small fundraising gathering for Scrapbookers at North Union Church in North Windham and was able to socially distance and provide a safe environment to craft.
“We hope to do another scrapbooking event next March,” Pepin
said. “For upcoming fundraisers, we will continue our face mask sales, we are
selling Windham Eagle Pride Stainless Steel 32-ounce tumblers for hot and cold
drinks, a Silent Auction will be held Oct. 5 through Oct. 12, we are hosting a
Paint Night on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the North Union Church, and the Annual Golf
Tournament on Nov.
1.”
For more information regarding these events please visit
WHS-Project-Grad.com; its Facebook page WHS Project Graduation 2021; send an email
to WHSprojectgrad2021@gmail.com.
“The Class of 2021 has faced and will continue to encounter
many challenges due to the pandemic,” Pepin said. “However, with the support of
the Windham/Raymond community, the Class of 2021 will make it through and be a
strong, resilient, shining beacon of future business owners, civic leaders,
healthcare workers, first responders, members of our Armed Forces, and most of
all caring citizens who will someday say they grew up during a pandemic. The
caring and generosity of their community will leave a lasting mark on their
lives.”
Pepin and members of the Windham High School 2021 Project
Graduation Committee are asking the public to please consider contributing to
Project Graduation 2021, and no amount is too small.
“We do have a Venmo account, windhamprojectgrad2021, or checks
can be made out to WHSPG2021 and mailed to Dana McKenna at 2 Whispering Pines
Road, Windham, ME 04062,” Pepin said. <
