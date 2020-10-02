Windham finds new life for repurposed town vehicles

By Ed Pierce
The typical knock on municipalities in Maine is that they’re
not often frugal stewards of public spending, yet the town of Windham aims to
alter that perception with a program that repurposes older serviceable town vehicles.
An example of that frugality are two low-mileage Ford
Explorers, a 2017 and a 2016, that had been used by the Windham Police
Department that have been transferred for use by the Windham Assessors Office.
Instead of soliciting bids to purchase new vehicles for the town’s
Assessors Office, Windham retained the older police vehicles and reassigned them
for use by the assessing office staff, saving the taxpayers the expense of
buying a new vehicles for them.
Tibbetts said that the latest rotation saw two former police
cars rewrapped with a new design scheme and then moved to the Windham Assessing
Department in the past few weeks for continued use.
“The wrap for the vehicle is much less expensive than a new
paint application,” Tibbetts said.
According to Tibbetts, the repurposed vehicle is clearly identified
as a Windham Assessing vehicle for home and site inspections.
“Prior to this we often had staff indicating residents thought
it was a police vehicle coming to visit,” he said. “This wrap on
the vehicle allows for much better identification of staff in the
assessing office.”
The Windham Assessor's Office is responsible for
the valuation of all taxable property in Windham, both real estate and personal
property. It is also a center of information for property owners, title
companies, real estate brokers and appraisers, attorneys, and other departments
and agencies in the community.
The Assessors’ Office maintains historical
information as well as current data about properties such as ownership, deeds,
inventories of land and structures, property characteristics, and town maps.
The office also administers any property tax exemption programs enacted by the
Maine Legislature such as veterans, blind, and homestead exemptions.
The assessing staff continually updates
assessments to reflect new construction, additions and demolitions and can put a
lot of miles on town vehicles in making evaluations around Windham.
According to Windham Town Assessor Elisa
Trepanier, the repurposed vehicles are an upgrade to several older model Ford
Explorers her department had been using.
“We’ve never had new cars,” Trepanier said.
“Before the Ford Explorers we were using, we had older Chevy Impalas. Those
were difficult to get to some places as some roads were tough to navigate. The
Explorers are more rugged and make it easier for us to do the job.”
Trepanier said the newly wrapped Explorers are
also much more identifiable with a distinct vehicle wrap compared to the older
plain blue vehicles and have fewer miles.
“They stand out much more and we’re grateful for the upgrades,” she said. <
