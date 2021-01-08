Community rallies to support 8-year-old Windham boy struggling with leukemia

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SOUGHT ALONG WITH BLOOD PLATELET AND BONE MARROW DONATIONS
Lorraine Glowczak
No parent or grandparent wants to learn that their child or grandchild has cancer. It is, in fact, their worst nightmare. But strength of spirit and love of community helps the Desalle-Strehlke family stay strong as they face together the leukemia diagnosis of their son and grandson, Dominic Desalle of Windham, who turned 8 on Christmas Eve. He was officially diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) a few days after Thanksgiving.
“It all began about three weeks before
Thanksgiving,” said Dominic’s grandmother, Carol Desalle. “He was experiencing
a fever, fatigue, vomiting, exhaustion and sensitivity to light, so I took him
to Mercy Express Care in Westbrook. They tested him for COVID and everything
came back negative, except tests showed Dominic had a mild case of strep
throat.”
Carol
Desalle brought Dominic back home with her to nurse him back to health. Dominic
considers his grandmother’s house his second home. Dominic’s father, Joshua Desalle
has just completed a certification program and is currently a surgical
technician. He shares custody with Dominic’s mother, Kylie Strehlke, who works
full-time as a certified nursing assistant. Dominic also has a younger brother,
Landon.
“Dom’s fever and the other symptoms continued despite the medication we received,” Carol Desalle said. “When Dom’s mother brought him and Landon over the day before for Thanksgiving – I had planned the day for making pies - it is our holiday tradition. Dominic said he couldn’t do it. He kept asking to go upstairs. I thought that was odd behavior for his personality.”
By
2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Dominic’s symptoms had not only increased but
included the loss of coordination. He was unable to put his hands together to
wash them and found it difficult to stand up straight and walk in a steady
manner.
“I
looked at his nail beds and they were completely drained of color. I knew I had
to rush him to the emergency room. I called his mother and she met us at the ER.”
It
was there that spinal and bone marrow tests were completed and the diagnosis was
confirmed.
Dominic
is now receiving his first round of cancer treatments. He and his family are
now in a “wait and see” mode since further treatment is determined by how
Dominic’s body reacts to the medication therapy. In addition to this, Dominic
faces a few hurdles that add to the emotional and physical difficulties of
cancer.
“One
challenge Dominic faces is that his body carries a gene that will cause a
relapse,” Carol Desalle said. “Due to this fact, it is deemed he will have to
have a bone marrow transplant and thus will have to find a donor.”
A
bone marrow transplant is not the only thing needed as part of Dominic’s
healing.
“He
also needs blood platelets,” said Carol Desalle. “What surprised me the most is
that platelets are not readily available because very few people donate them. Dom
and another young girl that was in the hospital at the same time had to wait
over 12 hours before platelets were given to them.”
There
is a way the community can help and be there for Dominic and his family. One
such individual is a friend of the family, Jennifer Harmon. She established a
GoFundMe page immediately upon hearing the news.
“Josh's parents, Carol and Tony [Desalle],
have always been people who want to help others,” Harmon said. “They opened
their home to my daughter, son-in-law, and grandson. My grandson Matthew was
just an infant when Dom was just a year old. Soon, they became best buddies
over the next several years. I felt that starting the GoFundMe page was the
right thing to do.”
Harmon continued, “I know how
compassionate we are, especially for our children. Josh and Kylie need to be
able to focus on Dominic without the stress of covering their expenses to be
with him. I don't want them ever to feel like they can't be with him while he
goes through his treatments.”
As of this printing, the GoFundMe page for
Dominic has raised $5,450 out of
a $10,000 goal. The GoFundMe web address is www.gofundme.com/f/dominics-leukemia-fight
In addition to financial donations, there
will be a Red Cross Blood Drive that will provide special blood platelet
donations to meet Dominic’s needs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the
Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St. in Portland.
Reservations are required. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org
and use the sponsor code: Dominic.
If one wishes to see if they are a bone
marrow match for Dominic, visit the Be The Match website at https://bethematch.org//
In whatever way you feel called to support this 8-year-old’s way back to health, any and all assistance is appreciated. But perhaps Jennifer Harmon says it best, “Let's help the Desalle-Strehlke family while Dom kicks cancer’s butt. #DomoStrong!” <
