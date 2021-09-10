Slate of candidates set for Windham town election in November

The list of candidates for public office in Windham has been finalized and
includes a few incumbents seeking re-election and some new faces hoping to
obtain enough votes to be elected to available positions.
The election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the Auxiliary Gym at Windham High School. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Morrell said that as of Tuesday, there are 14,447 registered voters in Windham, but she’s not expecting a large turnout for this election.
“I would expect between the absentees and in-person voting at the polls about 2,500 to 3,800 votes which has been the turnout in the past,” Morrell said. “If anything brings them out, it will be Question 1 on the state ballot. I don’t think the candidate ballot will generate too much interest.”Question 1 on the state ballot asks voters if they want to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Maine Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land.
Local candidates on the November ballot include
incumbent David J. Nadeau, who is running unopposed for the Windham Town
Council’s At-Large seat for a three-year term.
Nadeau currently serves as the chair of the Windham Town Council and has been a town councilor for 10 years and previously spent 10 years as a member of Windham’s Planning Board. He was a recipient of the Maine Planners Association’s Citizen Award in 2020 for his long-term vision for the community, volunteerism, mentoring other volunteers and elected officials as well as going above and beyond in understanding planning initiatives and goals of Windham’s future success.
Incumbent Edward M.
Ohmott is seeking a one-year term on the council for an At-Large position.
Ohmott was appointed to
fill the At-Large vacancy on the council during a meeting on May 25 following
the resignation of Councilor David Douglass.
He previously served on Windham’s Smith Cemetery Committee and Long-Range
Planning Committee. Since his appointment to the council, Ohmott has been a
member of the town’s Marijuana License Fee Committee.
He’s the former president of Champion Cordage,
an industrial supplies and equipment firm in California.
No declared candidate filed paperwork for the
Windham Town Council’s West District for a three-year term. The position is
currently held by Timothy Nangle, but he did not file papers for re-election.
Nangle has been serving as the council’s parliamentarian.
Morrell, Windham’s longtime Town Clerk, filed
paperwork seeking re-election to the position. Morrell originally spent eight
years as a ballot clerk during Windham elections, then worked as a deputy clerk
for the Town of Windham for seven years. She has served the last 27 years as
Windham’s Town Clerk overseeing elections and the town clerk’s office at the
Windham Town Hall.
Incumbents Jennie Butler and Christina Small are
seeking re-election for three-year terms as RSU 14 board directors. Two seats
on the board are up for grabs with six declared candidates.
Butler taught math at the high school level for 31
years and part-time at the University of Southern Maine. She has formerly been
a candidate for the Maine Legislature.
She’s known for her belief that Maine needs to
provide a well-rounded education for jobs which will bring young families to
Windham and says an excellent education is needed for good paying jobs which
include skilled trades and for jobs that don’t exist yet.
Small was appointed to the school board in early
2020 and is a stay-at-home mom who has lived in Windham for eight years.
Small says she believes public education is an investment and
was proud to work with the board to create a responsible budget that voters
approved even amid the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. Her
priorities include helping to align RSU 14’s procedures with ever-changing
regulatory guidelines, and continuation of the district’s Social Emotional
Learning work.
Also vying for seats on the board are Barbara
Bagshaw; Jessica M.H. Bridges; Carrie S. Grant; and Michael Pasquini.
The Windham Eagle will offer an in-depth look of
all declared candidates prior to the election. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.