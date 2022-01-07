Windham to weigh options to alleviate Route 302 corridor traffic congestion

After decades of having traffic in North Windham
grow to the point of gridlock and daily congestion, the rubber is about to hit
the road for Windham Town Council members seeking a solution to a longstanding
problem.
On Tuesday, councilors will vote to adopt the final report of the North Windham Moves, Regional Mobility, Local Access Transportation Planning and Feasibility Study. Set up last year as a joint venture between the Town of Windham and the Maine Department of Transportation, the study was conducted by Gorrill Palmer and
North Star Planning and is intended to explore how to alleviate congestion and improve safety and mobility in North Windham.
The study focused specifically on making transportation
improvements along Route 302 in North Windham area. It examined the feasibility
of creating local connector roads, access management, and implementing corridor
and intersection improvements for all forms of transportation using the area.
Prior studies dating back to the 1960s have recommended pedestrian, landscaping, and lighting improvements as well as intersection and signal operational improvements. Some of those recommendations were adopted through the years, but heavy traffic during peak travel times continues to cause congestion, motorist delays and accidents.
The study examined building three new local connector roads to improve local access and to address some of the deficiencies along Route 302.
Concept plans and cost estimates for each alternative were generated during the study and evaluators determined that all three proposed connector roads coupled with improvements to the existing roadways will improve local access, regional mobility, corridor safety and will improve bicycle and pedestrian accommodations in North Windham.
The study follows numerous recent efforts to examine traffic problems
experienced in North Windham such as a Service Road Study (2007); Lakes Region Transit Service Study (2011); 21st
Century Downtown Plan (2013); Multi-Modal Route 302 Corridor Plan (2013); Lakes
Region Bus Service Assessment (2014); Town of Windham Complete Streets Policy (2014);
and the Town of Windham Comprehensive Plan (2017).
Last fall, representatives of Gorrill Palmer and North
Star Planning said this study enhances and builds off the good ideas from the
prior studies and developed recommendations that can be supported by the
public, the town council, and the Maine DOT.
Focusing on the area around and north of Boody’s Corner because of its higher intensity of commercial development, higher traffic volumes, increased levels of congestion, and a higher level of safety concerns, the study only weighed creation of connector roads for locations north of Route 35 and Route 115 and only considered improvements to Route 302 from the River Road intersection up to the Whites Bridge Road intersection.
Major roads looked at in the study were widened in the past to handle higher overall traffic volumes. It details that although there are a few smaller public and private local roads that exist in the area, these are often dead-end roads or lack the interconnections to make them valuable components of an overall
system beyond the limited direct property access they provide.
Because of that fact, the report indicates that even
most of the short car trips in North Windham involve driving on Route 302 or
other major streets like Abby Road and Northwood Drive, and on private roads
like Franklin Drive, Veterans Memorial Drive, Sandbar Road, Amato Drive, and
Trails End Road.
The study recommends that the town look at creating three distinct connector roads.
The East Connector Road would build a roadway
beginning at the eastern terminal of Franklin Drive and extending southerly to Route
115. Franklin Drive will also be reconstructed and would serve as a
continuation of the East Connector Road. The combined length of this option is
about 5,100 feet and would include intersection connections with Veterans
Memorial Drive, Sandbar Road and a connection to a realigned Sabbady Point
Road.
The proposed Middle Connector Road would build a
local roadway beginning at the Franklin Drive and Route 302 intersection and
extend southwesterly to Landing Road. The length of this option would be about 700 feet,
and it includes intersection connections with Route 302 and Landing Road. This new connector road intersection with Landing Road would not have a traffic signal but would include geometric improvements
including turn lanes.
A proposed West Connector Road would build a local
roadway beginning at the northerly terminal of Manchester Road and extend
northerly to Whites Bridge Road. In this project, Manchester Road would also be reconstructed and will serve as a continuation of the West Connector Road. The combined length of this option would be about 5,800 feet and includes
intersection connections with Landing Road, Amato Drive, and Trails End Road. The
new connector road intersection with Whites Bridge Road would not have a signal
and includes geometric improvements including turn lanes. The existing intersection between Manchester Road and Route 35 will remain unsignalized but will receive geometric
improvements under the proposal.
The report says that these connector roads are not
intended to serve as bypass routes for regional traffic instead they are
intended for local use and purpose. It suggests that when built, these local
connector roads would provide access to commercial and residential properties
within the area and serve as relief roads from the congested Route 302
corridor.
Report estimates include a cost of $6.4 million to
build a West Connector Road, $5.6 million to build an East Connector Road, and
$2.1 million to build a Middle Connector Road.
The study and subsequent final report also examined
potential property impacts for each connector road option, with total right of
way and property acquisition costs amounting to about $2.692 million.
Adoption of the study does not mean that local,
state or federal funding would be available for any of these proposals, but it
would give the public an indication about how the council intends to address
traffic issues moving forward. <
