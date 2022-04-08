Manchester School student wins prestigious OMER's Award

It was a whirlwind of excitement for Manchester Elementary
School when fifth-grade student Harlie Menard was awarded the esteemed OMER’s
Award on Saturday, March 26, in a regional Odyssey of the Mind (OM) tournament
at Noble High School in Berwick.
Menard began participating in OM six years ago when she was a student at Windham Primary School.
“We are very proud of Harlie for this award and her many
years of involvement in Odyssey of the Mind,” said Linda Berry, Windham Primary
School’s Gifted and Talented Teacher and Menard’s OM Coach. “She has been a
leader on her team at Windham Primary and Manchester Schools and is a great
example of how Odyssey of the Mind helps students grow and learn in a fun,
engaging, collaborative environment. Our OM teams were successful as a whole
and it is great to have such a leader in Harlie.”
OM is a creative problem-solving program involving students from kindergarten through college. Team members work together to solve a predefined long-term problem and present their solution to the problem at a competition. According to its website, participation in OM teaches students how to develop and use their natural creativity to become problem-solvers. OM’s mascot is a raccoon named OMER.
OMER's Award recognizes those individuals, coaches, team
members, parents, officials and others who, during a tournament, serve as
exemplary examples or role models through their actions or words. This award is
also bestowed on team members who exhibit exceptional skill and talents.
Menard gained this highly coveted award due to her
exceptional ability to reassure her team members when they felt unsure of
themselves.
“When the team was off task, Harlie got them back on track,
earning her the nickname ‘OM Mother’, said Jason Wheeler, Association Director
of Maine OM. “I’ve had the pleasure of watching Harlie grow up in Odyssey of
the Mind and while yes she is talented, the confidence she has developed
through Odyssey is special.”
Menard shared one of the reasons why she enjoys
participating in OM.
“My favorite parts of being a part of Odyssey of the Mind
are teamwork, creativity and meeting new people.”
Windham Primary School began participating in OM 10 years
ago when Dr. Kyle Rhoads, WPS principal, wanted to offer the experience to
students. Berry began to coordinate the program at that point.
“We have more students participating every year,” Berry said
in a previous interview. “This year we had roughly 40 students participating in
the program.”
Fulfilling the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), Common Core, and 21st Century Skills Initiatives, OM fosters critical and creative thinking in what the website states as an environment where there is no right or wrong, no grades, no standardized tests. Instead, students are introduced to creative problem-solving in tangible ways.
“Odyssey of the Mind aligns directly with the current
district Strategic Plan, specifically around innovative practices and creative
problem solving,” Rhoads said in a previous interview. “Importantly, our
students learn lifelong skills and have loads of fun!”
The team of students and coaches, who begin to meet in
late/fall early winter, select which of the five long-term problems they wish
to solve.
“The specific problem changes every year, although there is
always one in each of five categories: Vehicle, Technical/Performance,
Classics, Structure and Theatrical,” Berry explained.
All coaches are volunteers and contribute to the students'
success and their participation in OM.
“We truly need community support to operate successful
teams,” Rhoads explained. “Teams are coached by volunteers and at times need to
do some fundraising to buy supplies for their problem.”
In the past, OM students and volunteers raised funds to
purchase the needed supplies and travel. But as the common theme these recent
years, fundraising was put on hold.
“Due to the pandemic, we have not fundraised for two years
but anticipate starting again in the Fall of 2022,” Berry said. “In 2020 the
competition was canceled, in 2021 the tournament was a virtual event, but this
year it was great to have it back in person. The fundraising events that we
sponsor are a wonderful way for OM families to get to know other team families
and come together to support our participation in the program.”
Berry stated that the OM students have been resilient for
the last two years. With the uncertainty at times during the past two years,
students and families have continued to problem solve logistical as well as
program problems with great success.
“Our participation continues to grow each year, and we look
forward to finding out what the long term problems are for 2023.”
Menard is also looking forward to next year and wants to
share her excitement with others.
“I want others to know that not only is Odyssey of the Mind a
great place to meet new friends but it is a place where you can be yourself and
have an endless open mind to creativity.”<
