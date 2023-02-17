MDOT reveals details of upcoming Raymond highway projects

More detailed descriptions of highway improvement funding for the Town of Raymond contained in the Maine Department of Transportation’s “Three Year Plan” have been announced.
Many activities that are often managed on a larger scale, such as snow and ice removal and any road maintenance work performed by contract labor are not included.
For 2023 in Raymond, MDOT is planning on making capital improvements to the Frye Island Ferry Service between Raymond and Frye Island. It is part of MDOT’s General Multimodal Improvements Highway Corridor Priority Project. The cost is estimated at $311,000.
Another project will be the reconstruction of electrical systems for ferry boats as part of the Ferry Boats Rehabilitation Highway Corridor Project. The cost of that work is estimated at $150,000.
Also in 2023, MDOT plans to rebuild the mainland ramp, apron hinge, and island slip headwall for the Frye Island Ferry Service. The cost of the project is estimated at $175,000.
MDOT is also planning to install backplates with yellow reflective strips and replace supplemental signal heads along Route 302 in Raymond. That is intended to improve safety for drivers using Route 302. The cost of that work is estimated at $395,000.
For 2024 in Raymond, MDOT is planning on continuing to make improvements to the Frye Island Ferry Service between Raymond and Frye Island. It is part of MDOT’s General Multimodal Improvements Highway Corridor Priority Project. The cost is also estimated at $311,000.
For 2025 in Raymond, MDOT will continue making improvements to the Frye Island Ferry Service between Raymond and Frye Island. The cost is estimated at $389,000.
In local road assistance, MDOT reports that it provided $53,324 to the Town of Raymond in 2022 for road maintenance.
Completed MDOT projects in Raymond in 2022 included 1.80 tons of patch applied for bridge work; 46 miles of striping applied to highways; 2 miles of roadway shoulders; 20.50 miles of roadway shoulder sweeping; a highway drainage structure was repaired; 26 linear feet of brush was removed near highways; and 700 linear feet of backhoe ditching was performed.
Also in 2022, MDOT rebuilt 1,200 linear feet of highway shoulder in Raymond; applied 1,042 square feet of pavement legend; completed two underwater inspections; installed a new drainage structure; and spent 12 hours on traffic signal maintenance.
MDOT Commissioner Bruce A. Van Note said that the selection of projects for the state’s new Three Year Plan is driven by MDOT staff committees: the Highway Committee, the Bridge Committee, the Multimodal Committee, the Safety and Mobility Committee, and the Management Team of the Bureau of Maintenance and Operations.
“These committees are comprised of staff from relevant disciplines and specializations. They include engineers and technicians with hundreds of years of cumulative experience,” Van Note said. “The committees work throughout the year in conjunction with the Bureau of Planning to identify project candidates and prioritize them for potential inclusion in the Work Plan.”
He said selection methods for these committees vary according to asset type and transportation mode, but the underlying asset management principles, managing the overall transportation system, using current, reliable data and rational scoring systems, and building in flexibility for unanticipated needs and developments, are common across all areas.
“In the fall of each calendar year, the committees review the last two years of the current Work Plan and make any needed adjustments in cost, schedule, and project scope,” Van Note said. “Once those adjustments are made, new projects are typically added for the third year of the Work Plan. MDOT’s Results and Information Office, with ongoing guidance from senior management, coordinates the work of the asset committees, receives input from the Bureau of Planning’s public outreach efforts, and assembles a Work Plan.”
Van Note said about 44 percent of the planned projects statewide will be paid for through federal funding, which the department estimates to be around $1.75 billion for the state in this three-year span. State Highway Fund revenue sources are derived from state per-gallon fuel fees and motor vehicle fees. <
