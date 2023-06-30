Raymond couple welcome Darfur immigrants for July 4th celebration

During the summer, Raymond residents Roberta “Bobbie” Gordon and her husband George, welcome immigrants from Darfur, now living in Maine, to their home for their annual 4th of July celebration.
One year during a previous 4th of July celebration, a man sitting across from Bobbie stared at her with a confused look on his face. He then asked her “Why are you doing this?” He was confused about how somebody could give themselves so wholeheartedly over to another culture and help them while wanting absolutely nothing in return.
To that Bobbie responded, “It’s from the heart. This is what's in us and this is what we want to do, and we are happy to do it.”
The annual gathering first began in 2008 when Bobbie retired, and she was looking for opportunities to fill her time. Searching for volunteer positions, she gravitated toward the community of immigrants from Darfur, who were now living in Portland.
She and another colleague decided to create a program to help these Darfur immigrants become acclimated to the area, learn to speak English, and connect with fellow Mainers. They were originally funded by the National Council of Jewish Women.
Through this program, they spoke locally to different groups, spreading awareness, and hoping to raise funds to help this cause. Through their efforts, they also generated support and resources, enabling them to acquire and ship stoves powered by the sun to Chad, where many Darfurians were living during ongoing violence in Sudan. By eliminating the need to search for firewood, the lives of many women were protected from recurring violent encounters in the region.
During her time organizing and running this program, Bobbie met El-Fadel Arbab, who immigrated from
Sudan in 2004.
“We got right into the core of what his journey was all about,” she said. They would spend hours together where Bobbie would mentor El-Fadel, to help him learn English.
Following their time together, El-Fadel would not accept a ride home, but instead walked, so he was able to absorb what they had discussed, and to clear his head of any trauma that was discussed.
El-Fadel is the Community Outreach Coordinator of an organization called the Fur Cultural Revival. He gives speeches and advocates to end violence in Sudan, including several schools, the STAND (Students Take Action Now) Conference, the Holocaust Survivors Conference, and many more organizations.
His goal is to educate people and create a community that works towards ending the violence in Sudan.
“We the people have the power,” he said, explaining how it is up to the people to drive desired change themselves.
Like many of the lives Bobbie and George have touched, the 4th of July holds a special place in El-Fadel’s heart. “This was a golden opportunity for us,” he said, when referring to the gatherings hosted by the Gordons.
El-Fadel looks to the 4th of July to honor the people who have lost their lives for the freedom that we have today in America.
“I am hoping and praying that one day this kind of freedom will come to my people,” he said.
Immigrating to a new country is often an extremely difficult and harrowing journey and support from
locals is what helps connect and integrate people to become one community.
“It’s really [through] the Maine community that we are able to get support and help,” says El-Fadel, giving credit to the Mainers who have contributed, and emphasizing the importance of citizens helping one another.
By holding this 4th of July Celebration, Bobbie Gordon said she’s able to celebrate this great American tradition, and to include people of other cultures who can also now appreciate the freedom that we have in the United States.
Volunteering to tutor or mentor immigrants in need of help, is a great beginning to build and become one community, she said.
For further information about how to become involved in volunteering to help immigrants, please contact Bobbie Gordon by sending an email to robertakgordon@yahoo.com. <
