WHS swimming star recipient of prestigious Doug Springer Scholarship

Whether in the pool or in the classroom, Hannah Heanssler always gives it her best and that has resulted in her selection as the recipient of the 2023 Doug Springer Scholarship, a $5,000 award given to a graduating high school senior for demonstrating a strong commitment and service to her swim team, school, and community.
Lee Crocker lives in Windham and is the President of the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame, which presented the scholarship to Heanssler.
“Doug Springer was an outstanding coach at Old Town High School. He was inducted into the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame in 2021,” Crocker said. “To give back to Maine Swimming, Doug has established this scholarship in the amount of $5,000 for each of the next five years and possibly longer. His criteria is to recognize a high-school age senior, boy or girl, that is not necessarily the top swimmer on the team, but someone that has dedicated themselves through strong service to not only their swim team but also their school and their community. Doug has asked the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame Committee to establish an application process and review and select a winner each year.”
Crocker said that Heanssler was very humble and honored to receive this scholarship and recognition for her efforts academically and in athletics for Windham High School.
Heanssler’s swimming coach, Peter Small, said she is a deserving recipient of the scholarship.
“Hannah has a strong balance in many aspects within the swimming community. She has a very strong work ethic, has succeeded at a high level, is a team leader and motivator, is a wonderful role model and has volunteered time with younger swimmers,” Small said. “Her contributions to the swimming community in Windham are something that Doug Springer would be proud to see.”
According to Small, Heanssler is very humble about her accomplishments and talents to the point that she might downplay them at times. He said her ability to motivate through a “lead by example” style is one of the shining aspects of what she brought to the WHS program.
“Hannah approaches everything, from her academics to field hockey, softball and swimming the same way: preparation and embracing every opportunity. Hannah prepares herself for all opportunities and challenges herself with those opportunities. Hannah isn't afraid to try something and fall short. Some student-athletes at times are afraid of failing and it holds them back from succeeding,” Small said. “Hannah embraced opportunities. Every practice she challenged herself, whether it was in improving technique or handling a sprint set, she always looked forward to the challenge. I think being a multiple sport athlete is also a major benefit. When student-athletes participate in multiple sports, the carry-over from one sport to the other is so very noticeable. Hannah has greatly benefited from balancing participating in all three seasons.
Small said that Heanssler has opened doors for herself by taking advantage of opportunities that exist.
“She has always looked to grow, to challenge herself, and to be the best version of herself that she can be. She does this not for accolades, but by an internal drive and growth mindset,” he said. <
