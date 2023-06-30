Dignitaries hail groundbreaking for North Windham Wastewater Treatment Facility

By Ed PierceDedication of the new Wastewater Treatment site on the grounds of Manchester School on Tuesday
After decades of proposals, studies, and rejections from voters at the ballot box, Windham residents resoundingly approved a proposed $40.4 million sewer and wastewater treatment project for North Windham in a special referendum. Partnering with the Portland Water District and RSU 14 to create the massive infrastructure project, the Windham Town Council set about to cover the initiative through a combination of grant funding, a $38.9 million award by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and North Windham TIF funding supported by North Windham businesses.
Once completed, a new wastewater treatment facility will be built on the grounds of Manchester School, which will address environmental issues in North Windham by removing 25,000 pounds of nitrogen and phosphorus pollutants each year being dumped by septic systems into the aquifer and watershed. The installation of sewers is expected to stimulate significant economic growth in Windham and lead to development in the area by industries and businesses not willing to locate here because of associated septic system issues and costs.
Through an agreement between RSU 14 and the Town of Windham, in exchange for locating the new wastewater treatment site at Manchester school, the town will construct four new playing fields for youth sports at the school in the coming year. RSU 14 will also be able to shift its wastewater treatment operations at Windham High School to the new facility.
The new North Windham Wastewater Treatment facility will use Membrane Bio-Reactor technology with
innovative drip dispersal and will be the first system to use drip dispersal of this scale in Maine. This technology is designed to improve the quality of local groundwater and local waterways, and was selected for its reliability, flexibility, and cost effectiveness.
Portland Water District officials say that the facility will clean and filter community wastewater that is currently being discharged untreated into septic systems. The cleaned, high-quality water, which is extremely low in nitrogen and phosphorus, will be released into an advanced drip dispersal system that will be 2 feet underneath the new athletic fields at Manchester School. They say the sandy soils native to the area are ideal for this system.
Speakers at the dedication included Windham Town Council Chair Mark Morrison, RSU Schools superintendent Christopher Howell, Maine Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note, Portland Water District General Manager Seth Garrison, Windham Town Councilor Jarrod Maxfield, and Maine U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.
Collins said she was surprised to learn that Windham did not have an existing sewer system, but praised
everyone who worked diligently to make this project a reality.
“Windham is the gateway to Maine’s beautiful lakes region and is a major retail center for the surrounding communities,” said Senator Collins. “This advanced wastewater treatment facility will support continued job and residential growth in Windham while also protecting the environmental health of Sebago Lake, Little Sebago, and other local bodies of water.”
She said this infrastructure is needed to accommodate economic development, business and job creation, and residential growth in the region while reducing the carbon footprint.
King said that Windham is among Maine’s most vibrant communities and is a wonderful place to start a business, raise a family, or visit for vacation. He said he admired the town for creating this new sewer system.
“This new wastewater facility will help the town modernize its infrastructure to attract new businesses and provide families with a high-quality of life – all while carefully preserving local ecosystems. I was proud to support Congressionally Directed Funding for this project and look forward to watching Windham’s growth for years to come.”
Creating the new facility comes at a time when economic growth in Windham has been stalled because of the lack of a community wastewater disposal system. Studies have also found rising pollutants in the groundwater, threatening the quality of well water and the environment.
Garrison said Portland Water District draws its water from Sebago Lake and the water is so clean, it doesn’t need to be filtered. By partnering with the Town of Windham to create the new wastewater treatment facility, PWD is helping ensure Sebago Lake stays clean for future generations, he said.
Funding to Support the North Windham Wastewater Project included a $38.9 million Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Award; a $3.25 million SRF Debt Forgiveness Grant, $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Funds allocated to the town, $2 million in Congressional Direct Spending sponsored by
Senators Collins and King, and $1.5 million from Cumberland County Government.
Morrison recognized Windham Town Manager Barry Tibbetts for his vision, expertise and leadership in seeing this project through to fruition and said long after Tibbetts is retired, he believes that Tibbetts’ contributions to the town will pay dividends for residents.
Maxfield said he was overjoyed to see the groundbreaking finally take place for the North Windham Wastewater Treatment facility.
“They said it couldn’t be done, never going to happen,” Maxfield said. “Never going to happen is happening today. Windham is getting things done by always working with others. Let us celebrate the power of perseverance and partnership.”
He said the new North Windham sewer system is 40 years overdue and will solve long-standing environmental and economic challenges for Windham.
“The advanced MBR system will provide for a cleaner environment and be a model for other Maine communities to follow,” Maxfield said. “This system will support business growth, new job opportunities and affordable housing options. And this new growth combined with our state and federal funding partners will guarantee no tax rate increase for our residents even with an expense of $38.6 million. This is remarkable feat for all involved and something Windham and the region can be proud of.” <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.