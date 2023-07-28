Animal Control officer explores solution to stray pet problem

From surrendered dogs to stray cats, a small skunk in the yard or a large cow needing a new home, the animal control officer of Windham, Jackie Frye, dedicates every day to serving and protecting pets and wildlife in the area.
Whether it’s small pets or larger farm animals, Frye saves countless species of animals from dissimilar situations as shelters across the nation are experiencing larger numbers of animal admissions and fewer adoptions.
She contracts with the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland out of Westbrook but has had to take matters into her own hands when it comes to giving many of these orphaned animals a new home due to lack of space in the shelters.
“People like Jackie really think outside of the box to try to find solutions and really work with people and see the good in people,” said John Florida from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.
Many of the factors that impact animal welfare are financial, from overall financial instability within the market, to reduced housing options as well as breed and pet restrictions by landlords.
The Covid-19 pandemic also plays a large role in the increased need for animal shelter and rescue as many families adopted at the start of the pandemic, not knowing how long they’d be isolated at home. Once the Covid restrictions were lifted and people returned to work, the animals had to adjust and cope with not having a human around all day.
“Some animals weren’t able to cope, some humans weren’t able to cope,” says Florida.
In 2022, 136 animals from Windham families were admitted to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. There have been 61 animal admissions from Windham families in 2023 thus far.
As for strays, in 2022 the Animal Refuge League had 84 from Windham, 35 were brought in by the Windham Police Department. So far in 2023, Windham Police have brought in 50 strays. These numbers only include small animals such as cats, dogs, mice, rats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and hamsters.
“People are unable to afford their animals when it comes down to taking care of the animal or giving food to themselves or their kids,” Frye said.
Cats and other domestic animals can be placed into new homes but what’s most difficult is finding a new home for larger farm animals. During the fall season many owners find it difficult to relocate these animals and feed them, resulting in unfortunate situations of animals being starved.
“Hence why I have a large animal sanctuary called Open Arms Animal Rescue and Sanctuary,” said Frye, “I started it seven years ago for that reason.”
Open Arms Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, located in Bridgton, is the direct result of Jackie recognizing an issue, and taking action.
“I can place cats and dogs, but it’s harder to try to find a place to hold a large animal. I have had quite a few animals come through: a cow named Lola, a donkey, a mini horse, three goats, five pigs, three dogs, three cats, a rabbit, some rescue chickens, and a couple roosters,” Frye said.
Those are all rescues that she took in from friends and people she knew who couldn’t take care of them anymore. Some of the animals were only supposed to stay in the sanctuary for a short period of time, but two years later, many are still there.
“People like Jackie, sanctuaries and rescues are really important to make sure everyone is getting help somewhere,” said Florida.
In addition, at home she cares for three dogs, three cats, a rabbit and “a pot belly pig that thinks she’s a dog and she goes in and out,” says Frye. “Her name is Babies.”
Frye has been the Animal Control Officer for Windham for five years as of June this year but has worked in the profession of Animal Control for a total of 10 years.
In the past, Frye covered seven towns at once, including Bridgton, Denmark, Sweden, Sebago, and Hiram. She says she is much busier in Windham than ever before.
“What I say to everyone struggling right now, just don’t give up hope. Keep hope,” says Frye.
She stressed the need for pet owners to be able to afford veterinarian care and the feed and that’s why its urgent to consider the long-term consequences for both you and your furry friend before adopting them into your home. <
