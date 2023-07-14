Internship paves way to future success for Windham graduate

Most of us remember our first few jobs quite well. For Greta Paulding, one of those first jobs is working for the Town of Windham as a Marketing Intern. The 2023 WHS graduate has been interested in infrastructure reform and town planning for years and at the end of her junior year of high school, she asked RSU 14’s Director of Community Connections, Lorraine Glowczak, if she could help her find a summer job.
Each day, Paulding sits down at her desk with a cup of tea and designs something new for the town, from creating logos, maps, and signage, to finding unique and eye-catching ways to provide valuable information to the public.
Paulding first developed an interest in civil engineering and town design three years ago when a research rabbit hole led her to a YouTube channel called “Not Just Bikes” that documented the differences between North American and European cities. “Not Just Bikes” contrasted the benefits of modern European infrastructure with the problems U.S. cities face; many of which she recognized in Windham.
“As I dove deeper, I wanted to find ways to serve my community by advocating for change. Of course, since I now work in marketing, a major part of my job is graphic design,” said Paulding. “I’ve loved art since I could hold a crayon, and it has been an important part of my upbringing. My mother is an excellent graphic designer and she taught me everything she knows. I’m so grateful to have a job that allows me to participate in improving my community through both infrastructure and infographics.”
Within her first month of work, she was assigned to search for septic documents in the town records.
“I spent three months at a desk sorting through papers that were often more than twice my age,” said Paulding.
Though she was originally prepared for a difficult and dull experience, she said that she became invested in the stories she uncovered, told through permits and plans and the occasional letter of complaint.
“I got to know my town in ways I never imagined,” she said.
Not every assignment is a glamorous one. Often, Paulding can spend an entire day looking through papers and barely making noticeable progress. However, by finding ways to enjoy her work, she never gets too discouraged.
“Sorting through files helped me learn how to find fun in every situation,” she said. “When I finally finished, I had collected data for 115 properties in North Windham and helped create a valuable resource for the engineers making the North Windham sewer system a reality.”
As she did more design work for the town, she realized that marketing was a better fit for her than civil engineering. When she told her boss, he quickly helped her find new ways to apply herself that fit what she wanted to study. His flexibility strengthened her appreciation for her work.
“I want to leave a mark on my town before I leave for college. I cannot wait to see how my designs and ideas impact Windham going forward,” said Paulding.
Her internship has also given her a chance to be a bridge between her peers and those who lead and represent the people of Windham. She’s gotten to help her peers speak up for the things they care about.
“I was very surprised and thrilled when Senator King mentioned the possibility of a college internship for me at the groundbreaking for the North Windham sewer system,” said Paulding. “While I do not know what my future holds, I would be honored to serve my community from D.C. and will consider applying for the position in a couple years. Although, I think I might be able to do more good if I stay closer to the people that I want to impact.”
Paulding will be attending Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania to study Marketing and Graphic Design. She hopes to eventually return to Maine to work as an advocate for infrastructure reform.
“It is an exciting time to live in Windham. The amazing people I work with work incredibly hard to make Windham the best it can be,” Paulding said. “I want to thank Lorraine Glowczak for her work to not only give me the chance to live out my dream, but also help countless other students discover their passions. I want to thank my boss, Tom Bartell, for going the extra mile to create new opportunities for me and for always encouraging me to work hard and have fun. I also want to thank all my coworkers for helping me with projects and for being easy to chat and laugh with. Lastly, I want to thank my parents for cheering me on and reminding me to take breaks every once in a while.” <
