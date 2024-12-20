Student ‘Clean Air Campaign’ continues effort to reduce airborne pollutants

It’s a proven fact that our lungs can heal themselves when they're no longer exposed to pollutants and are a key component to everyone’s overall health and well-being. With that in mind, the “Clean Air Campaign” is part of a project launched to support the clean air policies within public buildings like schools, municipal offices, libraries and outdoor spaces like parks, conservation lands, and ordinances supporting a smoke-free environment.
|The winning design for the Clean Air Campaign's
2025 Window Cling competition was created
by sophomore Margaret 'Maggie' Soule of
Windham High School. SUBMITTED PHOTO
To further raise awareness about the “Clean Air Campaign,” an art design competition for students in the community using art and doodle designs that represents clean air spaces both indoor and outdoor for all was conducted and a winning window cling design was selected.
Patrice Leary-Forrey, Be The Influence Project Director for Windham/Raymond said that the winning design printed for a window cling was chosen by a jury of adults and students on Dec. 11 and will now be recreated into a window cling and distributed throughout the Windham and Raymond communities.
The first phase of the project was to present to members of the Windham Town Council a sign change for public spaces indicating that vaping is not allowed. Participating students attended the Windham Town Council meetings in November to propose the sign ordinance change and the measure was discussed by councilors and passed unanimously during a council meeting on Nov. 12.
“Here in Windham, the Be The Influence Club of Windham High School worked together in November with the Windham Town Council to change the sign ordinance for outdoor spaces to include smoke free from tobacco, vaping and cannabis. The Windham Town Council unanimously passed the sign change for outdoor spaces,” Leary-Forrey said. “With the use of vapes and the medical and recreational use of marijuana in Windham, students wanted to make sign changes to open spaces in the community and keep current the no-smoking message and prevention education for the town.”
To promote that message, the students wanted to extend the effort with an art contest for RSU 14 students to submit artwork for a “Clean Air Cling” allowing the community to take personal accountability in their cars, homes, boats, and small businesses stressing the importance of clean air for everyone.
The new clings will send a personal message that supports the health and wellness of friends, family and loved ones, said Leary-Forrey.
The winning art design for the new 2025 Clean Air Cling was created by Margaret “Maggie” Soule, a sophomore at Windham High School.
“As a community we can continue to ensure the health and wellness of all by supporting this community project,” Leary-Forrey said. “The 2025 Clean Air Window Cling will be available mid-January at the Public Safety Buildings, Town Office, Public Libraries of Windham and Raymond. Small businesses in the community are encouraged to showcase the youth-driven project by showcasing the cling in the windows and company cars.”
Leary-Forrey said that the third phase of the “Clean Air Campaign” is prevention education of the health impact of Tobacco/Vape/Marijuana on an individual and for public and personal spaces and that’s the underlying purpose of the window cling.
“The window clings will be distributed by students in the spring and summer for individuals and families to put on their boats, cars, business, homes and they support clean air and community health and wellness,” she said. “The idea is to raise awareness of the science behind smoke of all types and the individual health impact it can have over time. Students will help distribute the window clings, prevention materials and provide the Quit Link/QR codes to anyone who wants to improve their personal health and wellness.”
According to Leary-Forrey, BTI is supporting this youth-driven “Clean Air Campaign” project and is committed to supporting youth and keeping the community healthy and thriving.
“Keeping the community current with education and awareness so that everyone can have a positive healthy experience when visiting and accessing indoor and outdoor spaces in Windham and Raymond is the primary goal for this project,” she said.
If you or someone you know wants to quit tobacco, vape, or nicotine product, text the Quit Link for Maine: https://mainequitlink.com/ or 1-800-quitnow or for additional support/referrals call 211 Maine Information Line.
For further details about the “Clean Air Campaign,” call BTI at 207-804-6742 or send an email to btidirector@windhammaine.us <
