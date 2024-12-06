Raymond Comprehensive Plan process nearing completion

With the final stages of the Raymond Comprehensive Plan draft complete, committee members will review feedback from residents as the plan progresses into the final stages of completion. A public hearing was conducted Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the regular Comprehensive Plan Committee meeting where residents had an opportunity to be heard, get caught up on the committee’s progress, and review feedback from the recent request for public feedback on the draft plan.
The State of Maine Municipal Planning Assistance Program will review Raymond’s plan for completeness and compliance with the state’s Growth Management Act.
Once the public comment period has ended and state review is complete, Raymond staff, the Comprehensive Plan Committee, and North Star Planning will make edits and updates to finalize the plan. Then, the plan will go to the Select Board to vote on inclusion in the 2025 Town Warrant, where residents will be able to vote on its approval.
Kaela Gonzalez serves as co-chair of the Comprehensive Plan Committee and offered an update about the process.
“We have done some outreach, including handing out fliers at the election to let citizens know about the comment period and the upcoming CPC meeting which will allow the public to comment and share feedback on the draft plan,’ she said. “I would imagine after the meeting that we would have more to say as the next steps hinge on Wednesday's meeting.”
The Comprehensive Plan lists the following Raymond’s Priority Goals and Actions; Building a resilient Raymond; working with Maine DOT to complete an assessment of and work plan to improve town culverts and road infrastructure at risk from increased flooding (priority action), and adding staff capacity to seek and manage grant funding through additional staff, a consultant, or regional partnerships.
It also seeks to protect Raymond’s natural and water resources; develop a process to determine the appropriateness of sites in Raymond for solar development, and incorporate these criteria into Raymond’s Solar Ordinance (priority action); invest in road and traffic improvements; purchase or lease portable solar powered radar speed displays which collect data on excessive speed and traffic volume as well as act as traffic calming devices on Raymond’s roadways (priority action); create a Route 302 Master Plan in partnership with DOT, based on the vision for Route 302 in the Future Land Use Plan.
The plan also seeks to prioritize walking and biking around Raymond; building a trail or sidewalk that spans the length of Raymond Cape Road (priority action); strengthen Raymond’s sense of community; develop a master plan supported by public input to repurpose the Jordan-Small Middle School and determine the future use of other town-owned buildings, including the library and town office (priority action).
Potentially adding sidewalks or a breakdown lane on the Raymond Cape also created some discussion in a local social media group.
Raymond resident Laura Abbott posted, “Just a reminder to all - pedestrians have the right of way and it’s pretty easy (and lawful) to give them space on Cape Road. Especially this time of year when there is no other traffic. Passing close enough to touch is highly illegal. Cape Road improvement is on the Comprehensive Plan, thank goodness. A sidewalk or jogging path was listed as a priority! I’m hopeful there will be one someday.”
Another resident, Kelly Rocheleau responded, “Actually it is not easy to give space on the Cape Road. I understand what you are saying but just because the summer people and Frye Islanders are gone, the Cape Road has a number of new year-round homes and is quite active. I have encountered walkers, bike riders and once a roller blader with poles on the road. Not easy to go around on a curve in the road. I feel it’s a good idea for us to get the town to invest in the Cape Road and give us some breakdown lanes! It would be productive for us Capers to get our road safer! Something needs to be done about this road before another fatal accident happens. A sidewalk or path would be great! The road is too twisty and curvy. More of a police presence isn’t going to help when vehicles take the corners no matter how fast they are going over the line and sometimes in the middle of the road!”
Cape resident April Bisnette chimed in, “I’ve often thought that there should be a sidewalk on the Cape Road for all the runners and pedestrians both in summer mostly, but yearly too. I live at the beginning of the Cape, and it is only 25 mph, but get tailgated like I’m only doing 5mph,” she responded to the post.
Brian Raymond is a resident of Raymond Cape and works in the road construction industry.
“I think the Comprehensive Plan has brought forth a lot of great ideas. It’s good to see these all come together in one place,” he said. “I like the idea of improving traffic congestion on 302 and adding a walking path to Cape Road. But I hope that we don’t overspend on some of these potential improvements. Like many things, they are popular and seem attractive, however we need to remain fiscally responsible with tax dollars. I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish that brings value in a responsible way.”
Review the Comprehensive Plan draft here: https://compplan.raymondmaine.org/index.php/review-the-plan/ <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.