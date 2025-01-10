WMS Theater Club stages ‘The Addams Family’

Need a cure for your winter depression? Here’s a humorous one as members of the Windham Middle School Theater Club will present their take on “The Addams Family.”
April Monte is the head of the theater program at WMS and the director/choreographer of the current show, “The Addams Family.”
“I teach the students how to build public confidence on stage and to develop respect for the entire technical process of how to put on a show,” says Monte. “Performing is what brought me out of my shell as a young kid, and I did it professionally for many years and it brings me so much joy to see the next generation of performers developing a love and respect for the performing arts. It also gives them confidence; for example, being able to learn about body language and how to respond to an environment, which I think is so important socially and when trying to communicate any employment situation.”
Monte has been involved with the WMS Theater Club for about eight years and took over as the head of the department three years ago when the previous director retired. Three years ago, there were about 40 students in the WMS Theater Club. Today, there are 68 student participants.
“That does not count all the high school students who are eager to come back and be a part of the process,” says Monte.
The club is open to anybody from the school that signs up, as well as homeschooled students in the community in grades 6 to 8.
“When the WMS Theater Club first started, it was more focused on just the performers on stage, but now we have expanded the program to include ‘techies.’ These are students that don't necessarily want to be on stage but still be a part of the process,” says Monte. “Three years ago, one of our ‘techies,’ Alex Snow, now a 9th grader at WHS, started off as a techie in 7th grade. She decided to audition the next year and got a featured leading role, and then moved on to the high school drama program as a performer, and now she is back running lights for the Middle School show. It is absolutely wonderful to see how that has come full circle.”
There are few musical things quite as recognizable as “The Addams Family” theme song. The story of this delightfully dark and twisted family has entertained audiences over the years as they find themselves in plenty of kooky situations. Still, the most interesting part to see is the Addams family dynamic. They have as much love for each other as they have for the macabre, and in every production or film over the years, including this one, that remains true.
“Throughout this process, we have had so much fun exploring that chaotic, sometimes dysfunctional family dynamic as the Addams navigate several suspiciously normal challenges; I like to say, ‘Let's put the fun into Dysfunction,’” says Monte. “As we look through the gothic lens of the Addams, we can see how much we have in common with this gloomy family, and in the same moment, we see them overcome their troubles with an outpouring of love and support,” Monte says.
It is fun to introduce the students to this style of humor; there is something for every age.
“This really is an incredible group of young people,” says Monte.
This show is a double-cast for the leading roles, which means that two children play the same character, but do it differently; it does give more students a chance to perform and more responsibility.
“I enjoy theater it is an opportunity to be someone who is not you, and you learn a lot about who you are from that,” says Rylee Robinson, eighth grader, who plays Wednesday Addams.
Eighth grader Mia Quigley, who plays also Wednesday Addams, says that one of her biggest challenges in her role is maintaining a dark, angry, and I-hate-everything attitude for her character.
“Our director April is amazing,” says eighth grader Annabelle Riley, who also plays Morticia Addams. “She sees our potential and helps you be the best you can be.”
Eighth grader Autumn Avery who also plays Morticia Addam, says that one of the hardest things in this play is keeping a straight face.
“When you are not allowed to laugh, everything gets twice as funny,” says Avery.
There are a lot of parent volunteers and local businesses that are donating their time and materials to make this show happen.
“We could not be able to put on this show without them,” says Monte.
Tickets for “The Addams Family” are $14 for adults, and $12 for students and seniors and will be available at the door prior to performances.
“Please come support these hard-working students,” says Monte. “Every person in a seat makes all of our team so proud and excited to make you be a part of our show with a mission to make you smile. You will understand that when you see the show.” <
